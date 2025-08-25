Lil Nas X facing years in prison after 'attacking police officers who confronted him for walking naked down LA streets'
The Old Town Road rapper has been charged with attacking cops who claimed they confronted him for walking down LA streets naked.

The rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was then reportedly taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose in the early hours on Friday.
The award-winning "Old Town Road" musician, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour obstructing an officer after the incident last week.
But Hill has since been charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the District Attorney's Office said.
The star could face up to 12 years in prison if he is convicted of the four felonies.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were alerted to an undressed man wandering the streets just before 6am.
The rapper reportedly charged at officers when they arrived – before being arrested for battery on a police officer.
He also punched an officer twice in the face, a source told NBC News, prompting police to force the artist to the ground.
He had earlier been spotted walking down the middle of Ventura Boulevard at 4am in a pair of white underwear and cowboy boots.
In footage obtained by TMZ, the rapper was seemingly heard telling onlookers to “come to the party” as he danced in the street without his clothes.
In other clips, he can be seen strutting as if he’s on a catwalk, posing for passersby before putting an orange traffic cone over his head.
Lil Nas X has since been released from the hospital and remains at a jail in the Los Angeles community of Van Nuys, according to the Guardian.
He is being held without bail for the misdemeanour offence, TMZ reports.
In April, the rapper was hospitalised after experiencing sudden facial paralysis.He posted a video to social media saying he “lost control” of half his face.
He was arraigned later on Monday.
The rapper and singer from Atlanta is best known for his huge hit from 2018, Old Town Road, which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021's Montero, went to number two on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.
He was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award, securing the victory with Old Town Road in 2019.