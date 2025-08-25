Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Old Town Road rapper has been charged with attacking cops who claimed they confronted him for walking down LA streets naked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was then reportedly taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose in the early hours on Friday. The award-winning "Old Town Road" musician, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour obstructing an officer after the incident last week. But Hill has since been charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the District Attorney's Office said. Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape and revenge porn Read more: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison lost 'everything' after accountant scammed her for five years

Lil Nas X looks on at the conclusion of his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025. Picture: Getty

The star could face up to 12 years in prison if he is convicted of the four felonies. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were alerted to an undressed man wandering the streets just before 6am. The rapper reportedly charged at officers when they arrived – before being arrested for battery on a police officer. He also punched an officer twice in the face, a source told NBC News, prompting police to force the artist to the ground. He had earlier been spotted walking down the middle of Ventura Boulevard at 4am in a pair of white underwear and cowboy boots. In footage obtained by TMZ, the rapper was seemingly heard telling onlookers to “come to the party” as he danced in the street without his clothes.

Lil Nas X arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Picture: Alamy