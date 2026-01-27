A nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in the heart by a Lithuanian man while she played with a hula hoop in the street, a murder trial has heard.

The court heard there is no dispute that Skebas, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, killed Lilia but the jury must decide what his state of mind was at the time of the attack.

Skebas had moved back to the UK just weeks before the attack which saw Lilia collapse in her mother's hands after the attack, the trial at Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Lithuanian national Skebas denies murder but has admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility on account of his schizophrenia.

Lilia Valutyte was fatally injured by Deividas Skebas, 26, in the town centre of Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28 2022, while she was playing outside her mother's embroidery shop.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC read part of a statement written by Lilia's mother, Lina Savickiene, and said she found the girl "covered in blood and with the hoop around her" after the stabbing.

Mr Donnellan said the mother initially thought "something might have happened" with the hula hoop.

Mrs Savickiene said in her statement: "She was getting pale. She collapsed in my hands. I saw the wounds, started to cover them.

"I just got scared, started to shout for somebody to help me."

The court heard that earlier in the day, Mrs Savickiene and Lilia went into town for lunch and to do some shopping, before she let the girl play outside in Fountain Lane from about 5pm because the street was "quiet".

Mr Donnellan said Lilia had been "in and out" of the shop and the mother checked her "quite often", before she heard her child call out for help.

Defence barrister Andrew Campbell-Tiech KC told the jury that Skebas, who appeared via videolink from high security facility Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire, was "quite obviously deluded".

Mr Campbell-Tiech said: "Those who are directly touched by it (the killing) had their lives ruined. Nobody wins. It's only a question of who loses more.

"Treating clinicians doubt that he (Skebas) will recover. His future is not one that any of us would wish for ourselves or our children."

The court heard that after the killing, Skebas said he had "the power to resurrect" Lilia if the police contacted "his controller in Nasa".

Mr Campbell-Tiech said: "In other words, he was quite obviously deluded."

He continued: "That's an outline, the centre point, to the suggestion made by my learned friend that the defendant, not in a state caused by his schizophrenia, wickedly murdered a random child.

"The act is wicked but the person who committed it may not be so defined."

The court heard that in December 2022, the defendant, formerly of Thorold Street in Boston, was transferred from prison to Rampton Hospital.

The trial continues.