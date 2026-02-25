Lilly McCarthy, 15, died in hospital in Norfolk in January. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two teenage boys have appeared in court in connection with a fatal MDMA death in Norfolk.

Lilly McCarthy, 15, died in hospital in Gorleston in January after becoming unwell at a residential address in Hopton the same day, police said. The boys are charged with supplying MDMA, as prosecutors consider whether there may be further charges to reflect the death of Lilly. Kian Lockett, 18, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, and 19-year-old Nathan Laffitte, of no fixed address, both appeared before Norwich Crown Court by prison video-link from HMP Norwich on Wednesday. Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said both defendants were charged with supplying a controlled drug.

Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea to the charge, with the prosecutor asking for their arraignment to be adjourned. "The Crown are giving consideration to whether other charges should appear on the indictment of these two young men, reflecting the death of Lilly McCarthy," said Mr Renvoize. "We're not able to give any indication of whether any such charges will flow or not." Read more: Man jailed for at least 19 years for killing baby stepson after inflicting 'catastrophic brain damage' in fit of rage Read more: Schizophrenic jailed for life after stabbing girl, 9, 'through heart as she played outside mum's shop' in 'unthinkable' murder He said prosecutors were awaiting a post-mortem examination and toxicology report. Judge Alice Robinson set a further hearing on April 24, when it is anticipated the court will be informed whether or not there will be further charges in the case. She set a provisional trial date of July 27. Both defendants remain remanded in custody.

