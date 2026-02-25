Two teenage boys in court over MDMA death of 'bright, happy' 15-year-old girl
Two teenage boys have appeared in court in connection with a fatal MDMA death in Norfolk.
Lilly McCarthy, 15, died in hospital in Gorleston in January after becoming unwell at a residential address in Hopton the same day, police said.
The boys are charged with supplying MDMA, as prosecutors consider whether there may be further charges to reflect the death of Lilly.
Kian Lockett, 18, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, and 19-year-old Nathan Laffitte, of no fixed address, both appeared before Norwich Crown Court by prison video-link from HMP Norwich on Wednesday.
Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said both defendants were charged with supplying a controlled drug.
Neither defendant was asked to enter a plea to the charge, with the prosecutor asking for their arraignment to be adjourned.
"The Crown are giving consideration to whether other charges should appear on the indictment of these two young men, reflecting the death of Lilly McCarthy," said Mr Renvoize.
"We're not able to give any indication of whether any such charges will flow or not."
He said prosecutors were awaiting a post-mortem examination and toxicology report.
Judge Alice Robinson set a further hearing on April 24, when it is anticipated the court will be informed whether or not there will be further charges in the case.
She set a provisional trial date of July 27. Both defendants remain remanded in custody.
'Bright, happy and funny girl'
In a tribute released through Norfolk Police, Lilly's family described her as a "bright, happy and funny girl",
"Our hearts are completely broken," they said.
"Lilly was a bright, happy and funny girl who made a massive impact on everyone lucky enough to have her in their lives.
"She had a presence that lit up a room.
"The loss we feel is the most extreme kind of loss that no family should ever have to endure and leaves a hole in our lives that can never be filled."