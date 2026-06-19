He added that her daughter had struggled with drugs since her early teens and that she had been estranged from her divorced parents.

Her father, John David Schwallier, said she had been homeless living near the hospital with her boyfriend, Ray Hernandez.

The 35-year-old died in Los Angeles on Thursday after being admitted to hospital for malnourishment.

She is best known for starring in horror classic The Ring and voicing Lilo in the 2002 animated Disney film Lilo and Stitch.

Speaking following her death, her friend Ryan said: "She was the greatest. She loved cats. She worked with cat rescues with us. She was very to herself.

"She was not very Hollywood," he added. "She'd rather eat at Bob's Big Boy and go home with the cats. She loved acting but wasn't into the fame scene," Ryan continued.

A Gofundme set up by her partner Hernandez has raised nearly $4,000 as of Friday.

He wrote in a post: “Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from 'Lilo & Stitch,' 'Spirited Away,' and 'Donnie Darko.'

“But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship. After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA.

“When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

He added that Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections before condition became critical.

Hernandez added: “The doctors have told me she may not have much time left. All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.

“I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything. And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.”