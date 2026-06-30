The 35-year-old's health rapidly declined before her death on June 17

Daveigh Chase died in June. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The cause of death of former child actor Daveigh Chase who starred in Lilo & Stitch and The Ring has been revealed as Aids, a medical examiner has ruled.

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The 35-year-old, best known for voicing Lilo Pelekai in the 2025 remake, died on June 17 in LA, her family confirmed at the time. Ms Chase was admitted to hospital for severe malnutrition in the weeks leading up to her death after a period of extreme weight loss. She was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, along with several severe systemic bloodstream infections, at which time she was also informed that she had Aids. Read more: Grooming gang ringleader stripped of British citizenship cannot be deported because of immigration loophole Read more: British man, 37, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Caribbean island

Ms Chase was best known for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch. Picture: Alamy

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now ruled she died of Aids, a collection of serious illnesses caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). A secondary cause of death was listed as "chronic polysubstance use", which is when a person uses more than one drug or substance at the same time or within a short period of time. Her partner Roy Hernandez announced Ms Chase's death shortly after launching a GoFundMe to help her "find comfort and peace". The fundraiser, aimed at covering rising medical costs, read: "After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. "When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope." The actress was confirmed dead just hours after the page was created.

However, the page caused a dispute in the following days as her father and ex-manager John Ryan, told people not to pledge and instead insisted the family would be arranging her funeral and cremation, which Hernandez claimed would be paid for using the donations. As well as Lilo & Stitch, Ms Chase was also known for voicing Chihiro in the English version of Japanese animation Spirited Away. She also starred in the cable drama Big Love. American actress Melissa Gilbert paid tribute, writing on Instagram: "Reading the circumstances of Daveigh’s death , I’m truly heartbroken. "I certainly understand substance addiction disorder but this sweet girl’s death is so much more. If I had the chance to speak to any parents who were thinking about getting their children in the industry I would tell them to please, please make sure that they are doing it for the right reasons.