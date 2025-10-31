Lily Allen’s furious new revenge album has become her highest-charting album in over a decade.

West End Girl also matches 2014’s It's You - securing the pop-star a spectacular unbroken run of five consecutive Top 10 studio albums.

Her 2006 album Alright, Still, as well as 2009's It's Not Me, also topped the charts.

The record is also the UK's most-downloaded album of the week, with the Number 1 on the Official Albums Downloads Chart.

West End Girl has so far only been released on digital platforms so far, but no other digital-only release by a British artist in 2025 has been streamed more times in its first week.

In just one week, it has become her highest-charting since 2014's chart-topping Sheezus.

The Brit Award-winner, 40, released West End Girl - her first album in seven years - last Friday.

Her latest album details the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour.

The record, which contains a mix of "truth" and "fantasy", according to Allen, sees the pop star sing about a sexual "arrangement" that was broken.

Allen told Interview Magazine that she wrote and recorded the album across 10 days in December with a "guy called Blue" who was the musical director on her last tour in 2018.

She said: "I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups and it's always fucking brutal. But I don't think it's that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you're in it.

"It was at the end of December 2024 that reports surfaced of the singer's split from Stranger Things star Harbour, 50, who she married in 2020.

Allen said: "At the time, I was really trying to process things and that's great in terms of the album, but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge."

She added: "Some of it (the record) is based on truth and some of it is fantasy..."It's not a cruel album. I don't feel like I'm being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time."

Speaking about the album's format, she said: "There's an album I love called A Grand Don't Come For Free by the Streets, and it's like a movie from start to finish.

"Each song can stand alone and make total sense, but together it's more like a novel. I've always wanted to do that, and it just happened that way on this record.

"The night before I went into the studio, I wrote 18 track titles - no melodies, no lyrics.

"Nobody in the studio knew what was going on in my life."I got there, spent about two hours crying my heart out, and then I was like, 'We're going to write an album based on some of these feelings'."

In the album the narrator mentions a woman called Madeline, and ponders if she is both emotionally and sexually involved with their cheating partner.

Allen said: "It was very important to me that I didn't sound like a victim, so I'd be like, 'We have to change that line. It just sounds too 'Poor me'. I wanted it to feel brutal and tragic, but also empowering, that there was joy in being able to express it."