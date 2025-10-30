The record sees the pop star sing about a sexual "arrangement" that was broken

The pop star last toured between 2018 and 2019 following the release of her fourth studio album, No Shame. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Singer Lily Allen has announced she will perform her new album West End Girl in its entirety across 13 shows in 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pop star last toured between 2018 and 2019 following the release of her fourth studio album, No Shame, but has made appearances with Olivia Rodrigo and Shy FX at Glastonbury Festival. The Brit Award-winner, 40, released West End Girl - her first album in seven years - on Friday, which is said to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour. The record, which contains a mix of "truth" and "fantasy", according to Allen, sees the pop star sing about a sexual "arrangement" that was broken. Allen told Interview Magazine that she wrote and recorded the album across 10 days in December with a "guy called Blue" who was the musical director on her last tour in 2018. Read More: David Bowie’s final act: New documentary charts icon's 'extraordinary final' chapter She said: "I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups and it's always fucking brutal. But I don't think it's that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you're in it." It was at the end of December 2024 that reports surfaced of the singer's split from Stranger Things star Harbour, 50, who she married in 2020.

Where better to kick off West End Girl Fall ? it’s NY or Nowhere pic.twitter.com/nHogg5kTkc — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 30, 2025

Allen said: "At the time, I was really trying to process things and that's great in terms of the album, but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge." She added: "Some of it (the record) is based on truth and some of it is fantasy... "It's not a cruel album. I don't feel like I'm being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time." Speaking about the album's format, she said: "There's an album I love called A Grand Don't Come For Free by the Streets, and it's like a movie from start to finish. "Each song can stand alone and make total sense, but together it's more like a novel. I've always wanted to do that, and it just happened that way on this record. "The night before I went into the studio, I wrote 18 track titles - no melodies, no lyrics. "Nobody in the studio knew what was going on in my life. "I got there, spent about two hours crying my heart out, and then I was like, 'We're going to write an album based on some of these feelings'." In the album the narrator mentions a woman called Madeline, and ponders if she is both emotionally and sexually involved with their cheating partner. Allen said: "It was very important to me that I didn't sound like a victim, so I'd be like, 'We have to change that line. It just sounds too 'Poor me'. I wanted it to feel brutal and tragic, but also empowering, that there was joy in being able to express it."

Lily Allen at the 10th annual Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon on September 16. Picture: Alamy