Singer defends shows after fans criticise 'poor value for money' of spectacle.

Lily Allen has insinuated that she has nothing to apologise for. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Lily Allen is sticking to her guns as she continues her West End Girl tour around UK and Irish arenas, despite a backlash from fans.

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The singer, 41, released her fifth album, West End Girl, to critical acclaim last October and went on to sell out several theatre shows in the spring, where she performed it in full as well as dipping into her back catalogue. Such was the demand for tickets that Allen then went on to announce a summer leg of the tour at larger venues, including three dates at London's O2 Arena. But while Allen has been praised for her honesty on West End Girl, which charts the breakdown of her marriage to the actor David Harbour, fans have described feeling short-changed by these latest shows - which do not contain any older hits. However, as ever, Allen is unrepentant. This is the story so far. Read also: Lily Allen's ex David Harbour breaks silence on bitter breakup album by pop star

Lily Allen's album, and associated tour, is based on her break-up from her husband David Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Why fans are turning on Lily Allen Fans booked tickets back in the winter for Lily Allen Performs West End Girl and have, thus, waited a long time for these shows, but some have complained that: Allen does not engage in any stage banter or audience interaction,

She does not perform any older hits and only plays West End Girl in order,

The show started at 9pm, and was wrapped well before 10pm,

There is no support act, "The performance was brilliant - but it can't be right to charge that much for an hour, late on Sunday night," one tweeted. "Lily Allen at the O2. No support act. Arrived on stage at 9.10pm. All wrapped up by 10pm. Not one word to the audience." The fan added that tickets cost £86, but it is understood that they range in price from a lower end price of £38. Another added: "Went to see her in Newcastle and was more shocked at the fact she didn't say thank you for coming and just came back out without her mic and got handed a bunch of flowers."

hearing these songs sung back to me over two completely sold out nights at the O2.. i’ll never forget it. thank you ❤️ we have one more for you London next week. all my love xx pic.twitter.com/SaiE0FrDiU — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) June 30, 2026

What has Lily Allen said? Allen has hit back, tweeting on Monday to say that there was a support act and that the show is, as advertised, all about the album she is promoting. "The show has always been advertised as Lily Allen performs West End Girl," she said. "I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and I had to change them. "The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety. "It’s my artistic choice not to talk to the audience; the fourth wall helps with the storytelling. Most people find it to be effective. "I don’t want anyone to feel ripped off. Everyone on this tour is really working very hard to give people the best show we possibly can, and I’m extremely proud of it." She then responded to another tweet, which said: "No support act and not even a ‘thank you so much for coming’ was a bit weird," by joking that "I will happily concede, though, that I am a bit weird!"

Lily Allen has defended her craft as fans fume about ticket prices. Picture: Alamy

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