Hundreds gather for e-bike jousting event in east London
London Fields embraced the middle ages on Saturday for a duel
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Hundreds of people gathered in Hackney for an impromptu Lime Bike jousting event on Saturday, which saw two young men dressed as knights trying to knock each other off their e-bikes.
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The event, hosted by East London artists Jack Carden and ‘Camtholomew the First’, brought a large number of people of all ages together at London Fields on Saturday afternoon.
The joust was reportedly initially advertised as a joke by the artists, but took off locally and led to what is being celebrated as an “amazing” community building event.
Camtholomew the First said on Instagram: “Art brings back the community and community brings back love.”
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Pictures posted to social media by the duo show them in full knight-garb, including metal suits of armour, chainmail, and capes.
They also kitted out their e-bikes with metal accessories.
While the event on London Fields was all fun and games, Lime Bikes have been connected to numerous leg fractures, which in some cases have left people describing their legs as “shattered to pieces.”
This injury has become so common that doctors refer to it as “Lime Bike Leg.”
Perhaps the key to avoiding an e-bike injury is a good helmet and a medieval suit of armour.
The event was widely celebrated on social media, with people praising the men for putting together something fun and successful, and which was not shot down by the council.
“I love the uk so much,” said one fan of the event.
“Nothing brings people together quite like a joust,” another remarked.
Others are already suggesting new locations for duels across the capital.
It comes after impromptu “look-a-like” gatherings in parks across the world became incredibly popular last year.