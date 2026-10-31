Over 5000 people RSVPed to the second iteration of Lime bike jousting in London Fields

Camtholomew the First (L) and Jack Carden (R) preparing for their duel. Picture: Sophie Clark

By Sophie Clark

A day of Lime bike jousting horseplay that started as a performance art piece by two friends attracted vast numbers of fans for its second outing today.

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Within one day of dropping an online invite link, 5,000 people had RSVPd for Lime bike Jousting 2: No Horses, No Mercy, in what has quickly become one of the most popular social gatherings in east London. This event, created by artist Jack Carden and actor Camtholomew the First, was organised after the somewhat accidental major success of Lime bike Jousting 1, when the two young men turned what was intended to be a performance art piece into a community event enjoyed by hundreds of people. “It’s such a push back of infinite scrolling,” Carden told LBC. For the uninitiated, Lime bike Jousting is exactly what it seems. Two men in full knight costumes, complete with chainmail and metal plates, cycle e-bikes at each other whilst holding lances and trying to knock the other one off their bike. Read more: Timothee Chalamet crashes own look-alike contest Read more: Police seizures of ‘menace’ e-bikes leap 83% in a year

The knights live in action. Picture: Sophie Clark

An hour and a half before Lime bike Jousting 2, the crew got police approval for the mass gathering and the location was revealed and thousands of onlookers of all ages flooded into London Fields to watch two grown men cycle at each other with sticks. “It’s so the polar opposite of being stuck in this six by four, 19 by six grid, You’re out there in the world you’re with other people,” Carden told LBC whilst kitting up in his chainmail which was stored in the back of a car parked alongside London Fields. Medieval knights likely did not have to stop changing every few minutes to let a delivery van pass, but Carden and Camtholomew the First prevailed.

Attendees of possibly the most watched joust of all time. Picture: Sophie Clark

Carden credited the success of the event to all of the other people involved, such as Isa, a prop designer who stepped in to make the (foam tipped) lances, and Felix Primo Ziegler and Sam Shapin, who painted the Lime bikes drawing inspiration from medieval horses' uniforms. The creators of the event believe that all live events are coming back, but jousting was a particularly buzzy focal point as “knights are sexy, evidently,” and Lime bikes have become so embedded in London culture. They’re proud to say they’ve turned down “more money than you could possibly imagine” from brand deals, because they want to keep it authentic.

Some attendees embraced the Halloween spirit more than others. Picture: Sophie Clark

Members of the crowd who spoke to LBC agreed with Camtholomew’s idea that: “People yearn for the real stuff.” People told LBC they’d travelled from all parts of London, from around the corner to all the way out in Enfield, because they wanted to experience the live event. When it came to the actual joust, the crowd of over a thousand onlookers created a clearing for the knights who rallied themselves on either side of the stretch before plunging at each other with lances. There were five rounds, and when Camtholomew claimed his final blow, the jousting turned into something more recognisable in east London, a rave.

Jack Carden being helped into his armour on a side street with the assistance of his squires. Picture: Sophie Clark

Lime bike Jousting has received mixed endorsements. Professional jouster, Andy Deane, captain of the Royal Armouries jousting team in Leeds, embraced the sport, saying: “This is absolutely a legitimate form of jousting, “Historically, you had sort of piggyback jousting pictures in the 14th, 15th century, you had jousting on water where you have people rowing boats towards each other with people at the bow with their lances and shields. “So bicycles – absolutely the way to go. Certainly if you can’t afford a horse.” However, Lime issued a statement following the first bout which read: “Lime bikes are designed for getting around the city, not for jousting”.

The e-steeds, one being fitted with a go-pro before launch. Picture: Sophie Clark