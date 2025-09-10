Commuters took to social media to show the busy cycle lanes. Picture: TikTok curiouswombat2

By Alice Padgett

Streets have been clogged with 'pelotons' of commuters riding Lime bikes as Londoners seek alternative travel amid Tube strikes.

E-bike usage has spiked in London this week as commuters seek alternative ways to get around the city while strikes shut down Tube services. Lime revealed a 50% jump in trips during rush hour traffic on Monday and Tuesday. Commuters have taken to social media to complain about crowds of the e-bikes on the roads. It coincides with strikes by London Underground workers and thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). Read More: Tube strikes bring London to a standstill as commuters face fresh day of travel chaos Read More: 'School buses cannot be brought back,' insists South Wales Council leader despite child pedestrian being hit by car

The company, which operates rental e-bikes and e-scooters in towns and cities around the world, said people had been taking longer journeys this week. On Monday between 7am and 11am, the total number of trips taken surged by 58%, compared with the same period the previous week. The duration of trips rose by 37% and distances increased by 24%.

Londoners love their bike lanes.

In the five years I have been commuting to work by bike, I have never seen it so busy.

Thank you @willnorman for making this possible!

Momentum continued into Tuesday, where total trips increased by 50%, while the duration surged by 41% and distance rose by 28%, compared with the same period a week ago. Hal Stevenson, Lime's UK and Ireland director of policy, said the data shows how London workers are using its bikes to "plug the gaps left by public transport". "Journeys were longer in both distance and duration, indicating that many riders relied on Lime for their entire commute rather than just the first or last mile," he said. Lime has "stepped up operations across the city" to meet the surge in demand, Mr Stevenson said.

"Our driver team has been on standby to keep vehicles in service, whether through fresh batteries or rebalancing overcrowded bays, and we are continuing to increase foot patrols in central London to keep high-demand areas clear." The City of London Corporation recently launched a crackdown in response to a number of complaints about e-bikes being left in unsuitable places.

