John Swinney has warned that Scotland has “reached the limits of devolution” as he unveiled a new paper setting out his economic case for independence.

But Scotland's First Minister denied that the limit had been reached by his government which had "run out of steam".

He said he wanted to go further on issues like eradicating child poverty, but was being held back by the UK Government's handling of the economy - rejecting any suggestion that his government had failed to do enough to grow Scotland's economy.

"Look at the arguments which prevailed in the 2014 campaign, about economic stability. Partnership with Europe. Improvements in quality of life. There's not a scrap of evidence to support those propositions now. We've reached a moment where we've got to decide," he said.

The paper, "A Fresh Start with Independence", also claimed that ending the union would deliver higher living standards, using contested research from a think tank which suggested Scots could be £10,200 better off. But it didn't state how an independent Scotland would manage its deficit, predicted to be around six per cent.

The paper has been launched just three days before the SNP is due to meet for its conference in Aberdeen - with Mr Swinney expecting a battle over his plans for delivering a second independence referendum.

He has tabled a motion arguing that the only way to force the Prime Minister to allow another referendum is for the SNP to win an outright majority at next year’s Holyrood election.

Party rebels believe this sets the bar too high and have lodged an amendment arguing that if pro-independence parties, including Alba and the Greens, along with the SNP win a majority of the popular vote then independence negotiations with the UK Government should begin - no referendum required.

Today the SNP leader said he wanted the constitutional debate to "focus on living standards" and the cost of living crisis, saying that promises of growth and a stable economy made in the 2014 independence referendum had proved to be worthless.

But he faced accusations his government "run out of steam" after 18 years in power at Holyrood.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour's deputy leader, said: "We haven't reached the limits of devolution, but we have reached the limits of this unambitious and tired SNP Government.

"The SNP has control of our NHS, our education system, our housing system, our transport system, our justice system and more - they are just being held back by their own incompetence. John Swinney has admitted his government has nothing else to offer the people of Scotland."

At his paper's launch Mr Swinney told reporters: "The exercise of self-government, of taking decisions close to the people of Scotland, is good for the people of Scotland.

"In the exercise of self-government, there are advantages to be gained. And in the context of what I think is a crisis in living standards in the UK post-Brexit, we've got to look for an alternative. And that's what independence is.

"In answer to the question what the Scottish Government can do about it, we try as far as we can, to try and create differential outcomes. If you take child poverty for example, we have taken a very different policy approach. That's resulting in a reduction in child poverty.

"I suppose what I'm saying is we're reaching, or have reached, the limits of devolution. I think the steps we have taken on the Scottish Child Payment are big, bold steps. But as the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said this week, we've got to do more.

"But I've also got to recognise the context and circumstances in which we operate. And that's very heavily influenced by the macroeconomic framework of the UK."

The paper also looks at currency in an independent Scotland suggesting it would use the British pound inititally with the Bank of England acting as Lender of Last Resort, before building new financial institutions and moving to a Scottish pound - though no timescales are given.

Mr Swinney said: “Obviously, while we’re using pound sterling, the lender of last resort is the Bank of England.”

Pressed why the UK’s central bank would step in to help an independent Scotland should it experience an economic crisis, he said: “They anchor sterling.”

The paper also talks of rejoining the EU - LBC asked him why there was no mention of using the Euro. Since the Maastricht Treaty all countries joining are expected to sign up to using the Euro when their economies are at running a deficit of 3 per cent or lower.

Mr Swinney said: "There are plenty of countries in the EU who do not use the Euro so the EU is not intent on requiring countries to use the Euro... there is no obligation for an independent Scotland to be part of the Euro."

And he said a new service would be set up to manage the trading impact of the hard border that would be created with England if Scotland joined the EU.

The paper also states that Scots' pensions would from "day one" of independence become the responsibility of the Scottish Government and "the costs of the Scottish state pension would be the responsibility of the Scottish government”.

Responding to the paper Kenny MacAskill, the Alba Party leader, said: "It's not enough to talk about Independence and its benefits. Scots need action and a clear route out of this social and economic blight. Telling us yet again what we know all too well is taking us nowhere."

The Scottish Tories attacked Mr Swinney for producing “yet another fantasy paper” on independence and argued he should “move on” to fixing public services.