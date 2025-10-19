Sam Rivers, the bassist for legendary Nu-Metal group Limp Bizkit, has died aged 48.

“Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

Paying tribute to their “brother”, the band wrote: “In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers. Today we lost our brother.

Rivers’ heartbroken bandmates announced the bass player’s death on social media after he passed away on Saturday evening.

“The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

They added: “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced.

“His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.”

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends,” the statement continued.

“And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.”

“We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends. — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal.”

No cause of death has been announced for the 48-year-old.

However, he left the band in 2015 amid an ongoing battle with liver disease caused by excessive drinking.

After undergoing a liver transplant in 2018, he would rejoin the band.