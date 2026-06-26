No evidence has emerged to support Trump's claim that a vandal cut a 350-foot (107-meter) gash in the pool

Visitors walk along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Picture: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A National Park Service official has said that damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, whose blue colour has been fouled by green algae, was caused by "a sharp knife or razor".

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National Guard troops patrol the area around the roughly 2,000-foot-long (610-meter) basin on Washington’s National Mall in groups of threes and fours. Solar-powered light towers illuminate the area at night and roughly a half-dozen mobile security stations outfitted with surveillance cameras ring the perimeter. The stepped-up security measures follow a $14.7 million refurbishment of the Reflecting Pool. Trump has blamed dark-of-night saboteurs for the issues with the project. Read more: Dead duckling in Reflecting Pool sparks blame game over Trump's paint job after botched renovation Read more: Trump asks Congress for billions to fight 'disastrous war' with Iran as he defies rebuke on war powers

Brian Van, right, takes a photo of Carina Miller, center, with a member of "Team Algae" at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Thursday, June 25, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

While no evidence has emerged to support Trump's claim that a vandal cut a 350-foot (107-meter) gash in the pool, a National Park Service official said in a sworn court statement late on Wednesday that on June 9, US Park Police examined apparent intentional damage to the pool. The damage included "a caulk over the foam sealant that was cut with a sharp knife or razor and destruction of delaminating surface material," Frank Lands wrote in the statement, which was submitted as part of the Trump administration's response to a lawsuit challenging the renovation of the pool. About 70 fence post tops were also thrown into the pool, according to Lands. The increased security presence unnerved Mary Jane Willard, a tourist from Seattle, Washington. “It’s very sad to come here and see all the fences, to see all the National Guard here, to see all the cameras,” Willard said on Wednesday. “It just shouldn’t be here.”

Michelle Peterson calls out using a bullhorn during a protest at he Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Three weeks ago, the Trump administration declared victory in completing work to repaint the landmark pool, which stretches from the Lincoln Memorial nearly to the Washington Monument. The colour was "American flag blue" for the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on July 4. In the days since, the pool has been beset by problems, including blooms of algae, a long-running scourge that has tinted the water a vibrant green, and chips of blue liner peeling off the bottom. Days before the National Mall will host US 250th anniversary celebrations, the Reflecting Pool has become the latest symbol of Trump’s Washington: a test of his attempts to bend reality in his favour and command law enforcement to his personal whims. Trump has shown a personal interest in the Reflecting Pool project, one of a series of ways he has sought to put his stamp on Washington's monumental core.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial are seen Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Pressed on the lack of evidence to support his allegations of vandalism, Trump told reporters on Monday, “at the right time, you’ll see it. You’ll see it in court.” The Department of the Interior said in a social media post on Tuesday that six people have been arrested for alleged vandalism at the Reflecting Pool and seven more were issued federal citations. The department said it is also investigating the “gash” that Trump spoke about, but it has not provided any photos or other evidence to support those claims. Neither the Department of the Interior nor the US Park Police has disclosed the names of those charged or the offences they are facing. Neither agency responded to a request for comment on Wednesday. Local and federal court records show no cases in recent days involving vandalism at the Reflecting Pool. Those arrested may not show up in local Washington, D.C. court records unless the US Attorney’s Office decides to bring a case. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a Trump ally, told Fox News in an interview broadcast on Sunday that those charged "will face the criminal justice system."

Members of the National Guard patrol the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 25, 2026. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images