The decision to call a mistrial came after jurors twice indicated they had been unable to reach a decision in the murder trial

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband has lamented that he will have to relive the "tragedy" of his children's killing after the Massachusetts mother's murder trial was declared a mistrial. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband has lamented that he will have to relive the "tragedy" of his children's killing after the Massachusetts mother's murder trial was declared a mistrial.

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In a statement through his lawyer, Patrick Clancy thanked the court and jurors for their work after deliberations failed to reach a verdict. Attorney David Meier said: "Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance. "The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure. The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful - for Patrick, for his family, and for all us." The judge in the murder trial has declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict, and the Massachusetts appeals court denied the defence's last-minute motion.

Patrick Clancy describes ex-wife's mental health struggles leading up to children's deaths in her murder trial. Picture: Getty

The decision to declare a mistrial came after days of deliberation, with the jury reminded on Thursday by the judge of the legal tests required, before the members were sent back to consider their verdict once again. Judge William Sullivan readied himself to declare a mistrial on Friday, given that Massachusetts law does not allow for majority decisions, with unanimous verdicts the only possible outcome. Moments after declaring a mistrial on Friday, Judge Sullivan paused the formal declaration for one hour, allowing Clancy's lawyer the opportunity to lodge an emergency appeal. However, the Massachusetts appeals court has denied the defence's last-minute motion. Read more: Chaos at Lindsay Clancy trial as woman charged over ‘filming jurors’ mobbed by media and another faints in courthouse Read more: Judge in Lindsay Clancy murder trial orders jurors to continue deliberating after they fail to reach unanimous verdict

Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches jurors enter the courtroom during her murder trial on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Clancy doesn't deny the killings, but continues to insist that she was innocent by reason of insanity. In a case that gripped the US - and sleuths worldwide, courtesy of live-streamed court coverage - the former delivery nurse insisted she was suffering from postpartum psychosis. The psychosis defence would ultimately see her found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility. Clancy’s defence lawyer, Kevin Reddington, had earlier objected to the move, insisting that one juror, deemed to be holding up the unanimous verdict, be removed. In the note to the judge, jurors had claimed the single juror “refused to listen” to the court’s directions.

Kevin Reddington, lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, center, is surrounded by reporters as he leaves Plymouth Superior Court where the jury will return in the morning to continue deliberating in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy for the 2023. Picture: Alamy

After the jury returned to court on Friday, the judge read out a note from the jury declaring it was deadlocked for a third time. "It is with a heavy heart that we report we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to." With gasps heard in the courtroom, the judge asked the defence and prosecution for their thoughts. Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Mr Reddington, said the fact that the jury submitted a "very unusual" note meant that deliberations should continue.

Speaking later on outside the courtroom, Mr Reddington said the outcome came down to a single juror who did not follow the law on reasonable doubt. He said his client and her parents were "robbed by one (juror) for whatever (their) agenda was". "And I got a funny feeling that they (the jury) would have gone on for another week if they had to. So I hope that (juror) can sleep well at night." He also said that he wanted the same 11 jurors who appeared to be in Lindsay Clancey's favour if there is a retrial.