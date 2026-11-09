A Massachusetts judge has denied motions to dismiss the murder case against Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three young children at their home in 2023.

Judge William Sullivan ruled on Monday that a retrial on murder charges would not violate protections against double jeopardy - being prosecuted twice for the same offence.

The decision by the Plymouth judge clears the way for the case to proceed to trial.

It comes after Sullivan declared a mistrial in the high-profile case on September 4, after the jury reported that a holdout juror was preventing it from reaching a unanimous verdict.

The judge has scheduled a November 16 hearing to discuss when to hold a second trial, which he has suggested could occur in March.

No one at Clancy's initial trial disputed that she strangled daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son Callan with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury.

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