Lindsay Clancy could face re-trial after losing bid to have murder charges dismissed
A mistrial was declared in the high-profile case in September, after the jury reported that a holdout juror was preventing it from reaching a unanimous verdict
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A Massachusetts judge has denied motions to dismiss the murder case against Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three young children at their home in 2023.
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Judge William Sullivan ruled on Monday that a retrial on murder charges would not violate protections against double jeopardy - being prosecuted twice for the same offence.
The decision by the Plymouth judge clears the way for the case to proceed to trial.
It comes after Sullivan declared a mistrial in the high-profile case on September 4, after the jury reported that a holdout juror was preventing it from reaching a unanimous verdict.
The judge has scheduled a November 16 hearing to discuss when to hold a second trial, which he has suggested could occur in March.
No one at Clancy's initial trial disputed that she strangled daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son Callan with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury.
Read more: Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick and new wife confirm they are 'starting a family'
Read more: Lone juror responsible for Lindsay Clancy mistrial 'admitted reasonable doubt'
She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralysed.
Her lawyers have argued Clancy was in the throes of postpartum psychosis and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, known in Massachusetts as lack of criminal responsibility.
Some of the jurors in televised interviews later said that, but for one holdout juror, they had been prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity.
Such a verdict would have resulted in her commitment to a state psychiatric hospital, subject to regular court review.
In Massachusetts, a conviction on first-degree murder charges carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Defence lawyers argued that a retrial would violate Clancy's constitutional protection against being tried twice for the same crime, known as double jeopardy, saying Sullivan acted prematurely in declaring a mistrial and should have pursued a viable alternative.
Citing jury notes that stated the holdout juror was not following the law on reasonable doubt despite the judge's instructions, defence lawyers said Sullivan should have instead questioned the holdout and potentially removed the juror.
Prosecutors under Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz countered that the judge handled the jury impasse appropriately and that questioning the holdout could have risked the judge inappropriately interfering with jury deliberations.