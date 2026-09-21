Lindsay Clancy looks on as the jury has indicated they they are unable to reach a verdict during her murder trial. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband Patrick Clancy has revealed plans to start a family with his new wife, Dr. Rachel Denis, three years after the murders of his three children.

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Patrick Clancy married Rachel Denis earlier this year, in April, two years after they started dating. Now, in their first interview as a couple, they said they were ready for the next step in their relationship: having children. Mr Clancy said he thinks Ms Danis helped him carry some of his grief, and they are working on starting a family of their own. “I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they’re all your kids, and I can’t wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” he said, referring to his three kids who died in January 2023. Speaking to CBS’s ’60 Minutes’ for the first time since his ex’s mistrial, Mr Clancy said he forgave his ex-wife for killing their children Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan in their home in Massachusetts. Lindsay Clancy has admitted to killing her children, but has pleaded not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility as her legal team has claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and overmedication at the time. The case ended in a mistrial after jurors said they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Read more: Lone juror responsible for Lindsay Clancy mistrial 'admitted reasonable doubt'

Read more: Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband 'will have to relive pain of children's killing', he says after mistrial was declared in murder case

Patrick Clancy on the stand during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Judge William Sullivan has set a hearing for September 29, during which prosecutors could seek to put her on trial for a second time, seek a plea deal, or even drop the case entirely. After the trial ended, several jurors have said that they were split 11-1 in favour of acquittal by lack of criminal responsibility. In a statement through his lawyer, Mr Clancy thanked the court and jurors for their work after deliberations failed to reach a verdict. Attorney David Meier said: "Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance. "The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure. The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful - for Patrick, for his family, and for all us."