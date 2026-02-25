Peter Mandelson was led away from his Camden home by police this week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he passed information “in good faith” to the Metropolitan Police following reports someone had informed the force that Lord Peter Mandelson could be a flight risk.

It comes after the disgraced peer was arrested at his Camden home on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. In a statement to the Commons, Sir Lindsay said: “Members will be aware of comments in the media regarding the arrest of Lord Mandelson. “To prevent any inaccurate speculation, I’d like to confirm that upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility. Read more: Peter Mandelson blasts police for arresting him over ‘baseless’ suggestion he was planning to flee UK

Lindsay Hoyle speaks in the Commons. Picture: Alamy

“It is regrettable this rapidly ended in the media. As this is a live investigation, members will understand… it would not be appropriate to make any further comment, and I’d like to caution members from doing so.” Lord Mandelson, who has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, has been bailed until May. Lawyers for the former Labour minister have claimed he was arrested despite an agreement to speak to police voluntarily after someone made a “baseless suggestion” to the Metropolitan Police that he was planning to leave the country. They said: “There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion.