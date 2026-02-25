Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle admits passing 'tip-off' about Mandelson being 'flight risk' to police
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he passed information “in good faith” to the Metropolitan Police following reports someone had informed the force that Lord Peter Mandelson could be a flight risk.
It comes after the disgraced peer was arrested at his Camden home on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
In a statement to the Commons, Sir Lindsay said: “Members will be aware of comments in the media regarding the arrest of Lord Mandelson.
“To prevent any inaccurate speculation, I’d like to confirm that upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility.
Read more: Peter Mandelson blasts police for arresting him over ‘baseless’ suggestion he was planning to flee UK
“It is regrettable this rapidly ended in the media. As this is a live investigation, members will understand… it would not be appropriate to make any further comment, and I’d like to caution members from doing so.”
Lord Mandelson, who has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, has been bailed until May.
Lawyers for the former Labour minister have claimed he was arrested despite an agreement to speak to police voluntarily after someone made a “baseless suggestion” to the Metropolitan Police that he was planning to leave the country.
They said: “There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion.
“We have asked the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) for the evidence relied upon to justify the arrest.
“Peter Mandelson’s overriding priority is to co-operate with the police investigation, as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name.”
The Metropolitan Police declined to comment beyond their statement issued just after 2am on Tuesday, which read: “A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation.”
Emails from 2009, released as part of the so-called Epstein files, appear to show Lord Mandelson pass on an assessment by Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.
He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.
The emails appeared to be sent to Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender.
Lord Mandelson was taken into custody after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest last week, also on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.
MPs have backed the release of files related to Andrew’s appointment as a special representative for trade and investment, a post he held between 2001 and 2011.
The Government agreed but warned it would be unable to publish material that police need for their inquiries until officers are “satisfied”.