By Jacob Paul

A top Republican and Donald Trump ally has appeared to suggest that the Cuban regime could be the next government ousted by the US, days after strikes on Iran killed its Supreme Leader.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator for South Carolina, has hinted that the Communist rulers in the Caribbean nation could be Trump's next target. His comments came during a television interview where he was asked about the US’s bombing campaign on Iran, which has prompted the Islamic Regime to unleash revenge attacks across the Middle East this week. “The Iranian regime, the mother ship of international terrorism, is about to collapse. "The captain of the ship, the ayatollah, is stone-cold dead," the Trump ally said. The senator suggested "Cuba's next", telling Fox News: "They're going to fall. This communist dictatorship in Cuba, their days are numbered." Read more: Trump suggests 'friendly takeover' of Cuba Read more: Three US service members killed after Iran launches retaliatory attacks for killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly in charge of the Cuba plan. Picture: Getty

It comes as Cuba faces added pressure following the US’s January ousting of Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, one of Havana’s closest allies. President Donald Trump said last week the US could take over Cuba on friendly terms. “The Cuban government is talking with us, and they’re in a big deal of trouble, as you know. “They have no money. They have no anything right now, but they’re talking with us,” he told reporters. He added: “And maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.” Mr Trump said his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American, is in charge of the plan. “Marco Rubio is dealing on it and at a very high level, and you know, they have no money. They have no oil, they have no food,” he said. “It’s really right now a nation in deep trouble. And they want our help,” Mr Trump added.

Cuban protesters opposing the US blockade. Picture: Getty