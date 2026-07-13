The chief medical examiner said Lindsey Graham died of aortic dissection due to cardiovascular disease

Presidential Candidate and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The FBI are "assisting" local authorities investigating US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's death after a "sudden illness".

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Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States.



Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 12, 2026

NBC News said emergency personnel had responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill home on Saturday night. Graham, who had served as the senator for South Carolina since 2002, was running for reelection this year. He had been a long-term Trump ally, despite breaking with the President on some issues including foreign policy. Shortly after his death was announced, Trump called Graham "one of the greatest people and senators I have known" and a hard-working patriot. During the 2016 campaign, during which Graham was among many Republicans who lost the presidential nomination to Trump, he posted on social media: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed ... and we will deserve it." Later, after becoming a staunch supporter, Graham publicly disagreed with Trump's early 2025 decision to pardon about 1,500 of the president's supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, saying it could lead to more violence.

Shortly after his death was announced, Trump called Graham "one of the greatest people and senators I have known". Picture: Getty