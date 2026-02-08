Gold medal hopeful Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash in downhill skiing final at Winter Olympics
US Olympic medal hopeful Lindsey Vonn suffered a devastating crash in the women's downhill skiing final today.
Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women's downhill in Cortina.
The American superstar clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics.
The severity of her injuries is unknown but the crash comes days after she ruptured her ACL in a warm-up race.
The 41-year-old, who won downhill gold in Vancouver in 2010, had been intent on competing despite the injury.
The huge crowd at the Tofane Alpine Centre fell almost silent as Vonn received extended treatment, then broke into cheers as the medical helicopter arrived to whisk her to hospital.
The US athlete could be heard screaming after the crash.
Following her injury last week, Vonn said: "I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams.
"This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics... but if there's one thing I know how to do, it's a comeback.
"My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it."
This is a breaking story, more follows...