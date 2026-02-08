US Olympic medal hopeful Lindsey Vonn suffered a devastating crash in the women's downhill skiing final today.

Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women's downhill in Cortina.

The American superstar clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics.

The severity of her injuries is unknown but the crash comes days after she ruptured her ACL in a warm-up race.

