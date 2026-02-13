Lindsey Vonn expected to undergo multiple operations to heal broken leg after horror crash at Winter Olympics
The Olympian will undergo her fourth surgery this Saturday
Lindsey Vonn has revealed she is facing a further two surgeries after suffering a broken leg at the Winter Olympics.
The former Olympic gold medalist suffered a "complex tibia fracture" after hooking the inside of a gate with her right arm during Sunday's race.
The American legend skier was airlifted off the Olimpia delle Tofane course to a hospital in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.
Following the accident, she now has a fourth surgery scheduled for Saturday, and if the procedure goes well, it is hoped she will return to the United States, where another operation will follow once further imaging has been completed.
Speaking in a video posted on Instagram from her hospital bed, Vonn said: “It’s been a hard few days in the hospital here.
“I am finally feeling more like myself but I have a long, long way to go.
"Tomorrow I will have another surgery and hopefully that goes well and then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I will need another surgery.
"That’s kind of where I am right now — in hospital, very much immobile.”
The 41-year-old was airlifted from the course after crashing just 13 seconds into the women’s downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday, having struck a gate early in her run.
She was taken to hospital in Treviso, where doctors diagnosed a complex fracture of the tibia in her left leg.
According to Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, her injury is almost the worst possible for a high-level athlete. The knee specialist at Santy Orthopaedic Centre in Lyon told French network BFM TV: "I unfortunately think that this time, it's one injury too many".
He said: 'Her goal now is first and foremost to keep her leg and be able to walk.
"I think we're not yet at the stage of returning to high-level skiing. We're not there yet, but some injuries like hers can end in amputation".
The crash brought an abrupt end to what had already been a remarkable Olympic campaign.
Vonn entered the race despite rupturing ligaments in her left knee only nine days earlier.
The 2010 Olympic downhill champion had returned to competition in late 2024 after nearly six years in retirement following a partial right knee replacement.
Since returning, she had recorded eight World Cup podium finishes, including two victories, and had been widely considered a strong medal contender before suffering the ACL injury.
In 2019, Vonn retired as the most decorated female alpine skier of her generation.
Despite the setback, she expressed gratitude for the support she has received since the accident, thanking fans, friends and family for messages, flowers and gifts that have helped lift her spirits while she remains in hospital.
She said: “I feel very lucky and fortunate to have so many people around me to help me get through this."