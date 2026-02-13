Lindsey Vonn has revealed she is facing a further two surgeries after suffering a broken leg at the Winter Olympics.

The former Olympic gold medalist suffered a "complex tibia fracture" after hooking the inside of a gate with her right arm during Sunday's race.

The American legend skier was airlifted off the Olimpia delle Tofane course to a hospital in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

Following the accident, she now has a fourth surgery scheduled for Saturday, and if the procedure goes well, it is hoped she will return to the United States, where another operation will follow once further imaging has been completed.

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram from her hospital bed, Vonn said: “It’s been a hard few days in the hospital here.

“I am finally feeling more like myself but I have a long, long way to go.

"Tomorrow I will have another surgery and hopefully that goes well and then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I will need another surgery.

"That’s kind of where I am right now — in hospital, very much immobile.”

