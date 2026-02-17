The sporting icon faces a lengthy recovery period after the crash during the Games last week

Vonn documented her journey from the Italian hospital to a medical facility in the US. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has revealed the injury she suffered in a crash while competing at the Winter Olympics is a "lot more severe" than a broken leg.

Vonn said her injury is more severe than a broken leg. Picture: Social Media

"Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more. "My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead…but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days." The social media documented her journey from the hospital bed to an ambulance and onto the airport runway before being lifted into a private jet. The camera then shows her lying in her makeshift bed while on the aircraft, before landing and being taken to a US hospital. Vonn defied the initial knee ligament injury to pursue another gold medal to add to the one she won in Vancouver in 2010. Speaking after the fall, knee specialist Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, based in France, told the country's network BFM TV: "I unfortunately think that this time, it's one injury too many.

The video showed her being carried onto the aircraft home. Picture: Social Media