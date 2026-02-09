Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women's downhill in Cortina

Lindsey Vonn is recovering from surgery following a terrifying ski crash. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Olympic medallist Lindsey Vonn is recovering from surgery following a devastating crash in the women's downhill skiing final on Sunday at the Winter Olympics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US athlete was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the women's downhill skiing in Milano Cortina. The skiing superstar, 41, clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics. She was strapped to a gurney and flown to hospital, where medics treated her for a broken leg.

Wishing Lindsey Vonn a speedy recovery following her crash in Crans-Montana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZ6PcPVvW3 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 30, 2026

Vonn's team later confirmed she was “treated by a multidisciplinary team” and “underwent an orthopedic operation to stabilise a fracture reported in her left leg” at a hospital in Treviso, around 80 miles away from the piste where she crashed. “Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians," her team said in a statement on social media. Read more: Italian police use tear gas and water cannons on protesters near Olympic Village

A mountain rescue helicopter is seen rescuing Lindsey Vonn. Picture: Getty

“She’ll be OK, but it’s going to be a bit of a process,” Anouk Pattym the US Ski and Snowboard chief of sport, told Associated Press. Her crash cames days after she ruptured her ACL in a World Cup race in Switzerland on January 30. Vonn, who is a highly decoeated skiier and won gold in Vancouver in 2010, had been intent on competing despite the injury. The huge crowd at the Tofane Alpine Centre fell almost silent as Vonn received extended treatment, then broke into cheers as the medical helicopter arrived to whisk her to hospital. The US athlete could be heard screaming after the crash.

Fans reacts after watching USA's Lindsey Vonn crashing out during the Women's Alpine Downhill Skiing. Picture: Alamy

Following her injury last week, Vonn said: "I crashed today in ‌the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors ​and team and will continue to undergo further exams. "This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics... but if there's one ‍thing I know how to do, it's a comeback. "My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it." Vonn had said this would be her final Olympics appearance and International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch thanked her for her contribution to the sport. He said: “Tragic, but it’s ski racing I’m afraid. I can only say thank you for what she has done for our sport, because this race has been the talk of the Games and it’s put our sport in the best possible light. “I hope she will have a speedy recovery and be back on skis very soon. “She will be sent to a hospital, either locally or further away depending on the injury, which I have no details on.”