Stars Martin Compston, 41, Vicky McClure, 42, and Adrian Dunbar, 67, were snapped alongside guest lead Robert Carlyle, 64 as they prepare for the filming of season seven.

A behind-the-scenes snap of the Line of Duty cast has been shared ahead of season seven. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Fans have been teased with a behind-the-scenes snap as the Line Of Duty cast gathered for a first readthrough of its upcoming series.

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Stars Martin Compston, 41, Vicky McClure, 42, and Adrian Dunbar, 67, were snapped alongside guest lead Robert Carlyle, 64 as they prepare for the filming of season seven to begin in spring. A behind-the-scenes snap of the four posing was posted to X with the caption: “'Now we’re sucking diesel! It’s back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 7 read-through.” “The next installment of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime thriller starts filming this spring”. Written by Jed Mercurio and produced by World Productions, Compston, McClure and Dunbar reprise their roles as anti-corruption cops in AC-12. Carlyle has been cast Detective Constable Shaun Massie. The sixth season of the police drama, which aired from March to May in 2021, was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H. Read more: 'Mother of God': Line of Duty to be resurrected for seventh season after five year break Read more: Line of Duty star dies suddenly aged 59 as heartbroken wife pays tribute

Now we’re sucking diesel! It's back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 7 read-through ❤️ 🎬 ⁣🚔 ⁣



The next instalment of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime thriller starts filming this spring



More ➡️ https://t.co/VOuHpE6Mls pic.twitter.com/L3kfmwUiaW — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 16, 2026

Fans have reacted with excitement as they eagerly await the latest series of the hit cop show. “Excited to see can't wait to see this storyline. New team together,” one X user commented. “Best news ever can't wait Season 7,” another wrote. Announcing the seventh season, the show's creator, writer and executive producer, Mercurio, said: "Everyone involved in Line Of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show's fans. "Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line Of Duty was off air so I've been forced to use my imagination." "We're privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn't be more delighted to be returning for a seventh.”

Line of Duty is set to return. Picture: BBC