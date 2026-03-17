'We are back': Line of Duty stars seen in behind-the-scenes snap as cast prepares for filming of latest series
Stars Martin Compston, 41, Vicky McClure, 42, and Adrian Dunbar, 67, were snapped alongside guest lead Robert Carlyle, 64 as they prepare for the filming of season seven.
Fans have been teased with a behind-the-scenes snap as the Line Of Duty cast gathered for a first readthrough of its upcoming series.
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Stars Martin Compston, 41, Vicky McClure, 42, and Adrian Dunbar, 67, were snapped alongside guest lead Robert Carlyle, 64 as they prepare for the filming of season seven to begin in spring.
A behind-the-scenes snap of the four posing was posted to X with the caption: “'Now we’re sucking diesel! It’s back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 7 read-through.”
“The next installment of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime thriller starts filming this spring”.
Written by Jed Mercurio and produced by World Productions, Compston, McClure and Dunbar reprise their roles as anti-corruption cops in AC-12. Carlyle has been cast Detective Constable Shaun Massie.
The sixth season of the police drama, which aired from March to May in 2021, was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.
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Now we’re sucking diesel! It's back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 7 read-through ❤️ 🎬 🚔 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 16, 2026
The next instalment of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime thriller starts filming this spring
More ➡️ https://t.co/VOuHpE6Mls pic.twitter.com/L3kfmwUiaW
Fans have reacted with excitement as they eagerly await the latest series of the hit cop show.
“Excited to see can't wait to see this storyline. New team together,” one X user commented.
“Best news ever can't wait Season 7,” another wrote.
Announcing the seventh season, the show's creator, writer and executive producer, Mercurio, said: "Everyone involved in Line Of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show's fans.
"Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line Of Duty was off air so I've been forced to use my imagination."
"We're privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn't be more delighted to be returning for a seventh.”
The new six-part series will start filming in Belfast in spring next year, and further casting is also to be announced in due course.The seventh series sees AC-12, the fictional anti-corruption department, disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards.
A synopsis adds: "Anti-corruption work has never been more difficult and in this challenging climate Steve Arnott (Compston), Kate Fleming (McClure) and Ted Hastings (Dunbar) are assigned their most sensitive case so far."
Scottish actor Compston, 41, said: "Line Of Duty has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I've had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends. I can't wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together."
Trigger Point actress McClure, 42, said: "It goes without saying I'm so excited Line Of Duty is back! Can't wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we'll see you soon!"
Northern Irish actor Dunbar, 67, said: "As we count down the AC-12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns."