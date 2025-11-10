I'm A Celeb 2025 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook
The show will return to our screens later this month
The 2025 line-up for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! has been officially confirmed.
Listen to this article
The latest group of campmates are heading Down Under to join the show's hosts and crew for the show which starts later this month.
The famous faces will be met by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, and insiders have suggested that this year could see some surprises along the way.
In a series first, bosses are said to be ready to show fans a "first look" trailer which will tease the upcoming events, inspired by other hit ITV shows, according to The Mirror.
Read more: Pierce Brosnan reconciles with estranged son twenty years after 'cutting contact' over drug addiction
Read more: Fugitive flamingo who escaped from wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall spotted in France
Your 2025 Celebs are Jungle ready 🌴 Watch them enter Camp at 9pm on Sunday 👀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/G9prBo5bj8— I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity) November 10, 2025
A source said: "We know how popular the Love Island first look clip is, so we wanted to offer something similar for fans of I’m A Celebrity.
"Camp life can be both dramatic and hilarious and the new I’m A Celebrity first look clip will tease some of those moments ahead of the show airing that night."
This year's series will kick off on Sunday, November 16.
The stars include the oldest contestant to take part - 72-year-old comedian and presenter Ruby Wax.
Some of the other stars include Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, former Lioness Alex Scott, and presenter Kelly Brook.
Here is the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2025 line-up in full:
- Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley
- TV personality and son of Ozzy and Sharon, Jack Osbourne
- Former England Lioness and TV presenter Alex Scott
- Comedian and actress Ruby Wax
- Music legend Martin Kemp
- TV and radio presenter Kelly Brook
- EastEnders actress Shona McGarty
- YouTube and Twitch streamer Angry Ginge
- Rapper Aitch
- Comedian Eddie Kadi