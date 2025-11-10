The 2025 line-up for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! has been officially confirmed.

The latest group of campmates are heading Down Under to join the show's hosts and crew for the show which starts later this month.

The famous faces will be met by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, and insiders have suggested that this year could see some surprises along the way.

In a series first, bosses are said to be ready to show fans a "first look" trailer which will tease the upcoming events, inspired by other hit ITV shows, according to The Mirror.

