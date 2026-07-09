It can convey emotions; it can preserve moments of history and draw light on those incidents no dictator can erase. Humanity has seen many brutal atrocities over the years, and there is one genocide that took place in 1988 that continues to remain a painful memory for the Kurdish people. Saddam Hussein's dictatorial regime seemed hell-bent on wiping out the Iraqi Kurds. The Al Anfal Campaign saw thousands of Iraqi Kurds killed. Human Rights Groups to this day do not fully know just how many Kurds were killed, but the number is believed to be well over 60,000.

This shocking moment in history involved all manner of destructive weapons being unleashed on the Kurds. Air strikes, artillery, mechanised assaults and barbaric chemical attacks were used by the regime. The tough Kurdish troops of the Peshmerga did put up ardent resistance, but still, many Kurdish lives were lost.

A couple of weeks ago, Karwan Jamal Tahir, High Representative in London for the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, kindly drew my attention to an event taking place here that will serve as a remembrance of this genocide. The Western world needs to remember the Anfal genocide, and the lessons from it must be analysed on deep levels to prevent other campaigns of cruelty from taking place.

It should also be recognised that the Kurds of Iraq have often provided a powerful ground force in the fight against terrorism, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is keen to maintain strong alliances with the West. Having learnt about this event, I got in contact with Laura Roberts- the Executive Director of the Kurdistan Society. Based in London, this organisation plays a key role in building bridges between Western governments and the KRG. It also raises awareness about Kurdish culture and traditions. My objective was to learn more about this cultural event in London and the inspiring artist behind it.

Dr Osman Ahmad is a Kurdish British artist from Iraq. He is highly regarded for his artwork, which has been exhibited at various galleries in Europe and the Middle East, including the Tate Modern and the Imperial War Museum. With the Peshmergas, he witnessed firsthand the atrocities that occurred during the Anfal genocide. Along with this, he witnessed the years of cultural and political repression endured by the Kurds. These experiences got channelled into his profound creative abilities. Osman seemed keen to wield his pencils and skills as an artist, as opposed to a firearm, to help the Kurdish people.

His journey took him to Iran, Turkey and Iraq before he eventually settled in the UK. This was a testing, arduous journey that would make for an interesting book in itself. Osman's work eventually caught the world's attention. Today, he continues to use his art as a powerful medium to raise awareness for the Kurdish people and their struggles.

This week, at a London gallery, The Bhavan in West Kensington, Osman's art exhibition, My Line is a Living Memory, will take place. Sponsored by the Kurdish Regional Government, this will be a very powerful way to remember the victims of the Al Anfal genocide. Osman's touching body of work not only remembers the victims, but it also serves as a crucial historical record, making sure that the voices of those who endured this cruelty are not forgotten.

Osman's exhibition is based on extensive research he conducted, collating the testimonies and eyewitness accounts of the survivors. It therefore serves as a collective memory, conveying not only the horrors of war but also the need for empathy and reflection. It is also a strong reminder that the Kurdish flame of life and perseverance continues to burn bright.

About the author:

Aran Dharmeratnam is an internationally known security consultant involved in risk intelligence and private investigations. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier, providing high-profile figures and organisations with specialised self-protection and resilience training. His commentary has appeared in numerous media publications, and he recently appeared on The Martial Podcast.