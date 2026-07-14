American official Ismail Elfath has been appointed to take charge of Wednesday’s match, having been fourth official when Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup and overseen several successes for Messi's Inter Miami side

Ismail Elfath (2nd right) with Lionel Messi before the 2022 World Cup final. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

England’s World Cup semi-final referee has proved to be a good luck charm for Argentina star Lionel Messi in the past.

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American official Ismail Elfath has been appointed to take charge of Wednesday’s match in Atlanta, having been fourth official when Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Moroccan-born American, who will be assisted by compatriots Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins, will take charge of his fourth game at this year's World Cup - and his first refereeing either England or Argentina this summer.

Referee Ismail Elfath walks on the field during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway. Picture: Alamy

Read More: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup Read More: England smash into World Cup semi-finals after defeating Norway - with Lionel Messi’s Argentina up next The fourth official will be Italian Maurizio Mariani.Elfath was the fourth official in Qatar when Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup and his encounters with Messi have increased since the forward signed for MLS outfit Inter Miami in July 2023. Elfath was the referee when Messi’s Inter Miami team won the 2023 Leagues Cup, and has also overseen three Major League Soccer regular season wins that Messi has featured in. The 44-year-old’s most recent involvement at the World Cup was as referee of the last-16 tie between Brazil and Norway. He was also in charge for the Japan v Netherlands and Spain v Uruguay matches in the group phase.

Argentina's Lionel Messi right, talks to referee Joao Pinheiro, left, of Portugal, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Switzerland. Picture: Alamy