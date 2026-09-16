Lionel Messi is to make one final farewell appearance for Argentina against Benin on October 6.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who announced his retirement from international football after Argentina’s defeat in the World Cup final, has been invited to participate in the upcoming friendly.

The match in Buenos Aires is to be turned into a celebration of his career, with all his teammates from Argentina’s triumphant 2022 World Cup squad invited.

Messi has therefore been named in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the upcoming international window, which also includes friendlies against Bolivia on September 30 and Burkina Faso on October 3.

He, along with midfielders Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul, will join the squad just for the Benin match.

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