Jorge, who was a hugely influential figure during his son’s early career, died at a medical clinic in Argentina on Friday night.

Jorge Messi was also his son's long-time agent. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Jorge Messi, the father and long-time agent of Lionel Messi, has died aged 68 following a long illness.

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Jorge, who was a hugely influential figure during his son’s early career, died at a medical clinic in Rosario, Argentina, on Friday night. He had spent recent months receiving treatment while being supported by his wife, Celia Cuccittini, and his children Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol. Lionel Messi is understood to have spent time with his father after returning from the World Cup, before rejoining Inter Miami last week. Newell’s Old Boys announced Jorge Messi’s death in a social media post, describing him as a central figure in his son’s career. Read more: Bruno Guimaraes vows to 'make history' with Arsenal after £75million move Read more: Gianni Infantino 'gave mistress a six-figure payout' while he was Uefa general secretary

Newell’s Old Boys announced Jorge Messi’s death in a social media post, describing him as a central figure in his son’s career. Picture: Alamy

The club said: “Jorge was the support and the person who underpinned, with vision, rigour and affection, the career of the best player of all time, together with his wife, Celia Cuccittini. “His constant accompaniment and leadership behind the scenes were fundamental in supporting Lionel’s every step, from his beginnings in Malvinas to the maximum glory of world football. “Thank you for teaching him to love these colours.” The club added that its board, players and supporters were sending their condolences to Celia, Lionel and the wider Messi family. Barcelona, where Messi spent 17 seasons, also paid tribute to Jorge, thanking him for his “commitment to our club” and for entrusting the Catalan side with “the beginnings and the most glorious years” of his son’s football career. The Argentinian Football Association has also sent the family “the most heartfelt, warm and affectionate embrace”.

Our deepest condolences. May Jorge Messi rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PPSTTjHki1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2026