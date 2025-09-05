Lionel Messi bid an emotional farewell after playing his final competitive match for Argentina on home soil but has yet to make a decision on whether to play at the World Cup.

"I've experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it's always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans."

"Being able to finish this way here is what I've always dreamed of," Messi told Argentinian television channel TyC Sports.

The 38-year-old scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in their last home fixture of the qualifying campaign, having already qualified for next summer's tournament in the United States.

In terms of being present in America for the team's defence of their title Messi added: "Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it.

"But well, we're almost there so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match, trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself.

"When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have pre-season, and there will be six months left. So we'll see how I feel.

"Hopefully I'll have a good pre-season in 2026, finish this MLS season well and then I'll decide."

Messi's goals came either side of a 76th-minute Lautaro Martinez header and only an offside flag denied the Inter Miami man a late hat-trick.

Defeat for Venezuela confirmed the Marcelo Bielsa-coached Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay joined Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador as the automatic qualifiers from South America.

Colombia - for whom the 34-year-old James Rodriguez scored to become the country's top scorer in World Cup qualifiers with 14 - and Uruguay marked their qualifications with 3-0 wins over Bolivia and Peru respectively, while Paraguay and Ecuador drew 0-0. Brazil beat Chile 3-0 in the night's other match.

Venezuela have a one-point lead over Bolivia with one match remaining in the fight for a play-off spot.