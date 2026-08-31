In a statement, Messi wrote he had "nothing left to give" and "there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here".

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on July 3, 2026 in Miami Gardens, United States. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football in a statement on Instagram.

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The 39-year-old captained Argentina to the final of last month’s World Cup in New York, but he was unable to prevent his nation losing 1-0 to Spain and it proved to be the final match of his international career. Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, scored 125 goals for his country. In a statement on Instagram, he wrote he had "nothing left to give" and "there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here". Read more: Lionel Messi ‘not sure’ if he will play much longer as he pays emotional tribute after father’s death Read more: Tributes paid to Lionel Messi's father Jorge after death aged 68

Handed a senior Argentina debut at the age of 18, Messi went on to play 207 times for his country and scored 125 goals with his crowning moment arriving in 2022 when he led his team to a third World Cup triumph. “After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi said on Instagram. “It is a decision that hurts and still hurts deep down but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all – not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. “I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentinian through football. “Time is running short, chapters come to a close and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. “I’ve given everything I had, I have nothing left to give and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”

Messi celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 1. Picture: Getty

At the end of a lengthy social media post, Messi revealed this statement had been written two days after Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain. In a nod to the death of his father earlier this month, Messi added: “I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before.” Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi enjoyed a roller-coaster 21-year spell with Argentina’s national team. After he scored at the 2006 World Cup to become Argentina’s youngest player and scorer of the tournament, he inspired Olympic gold in Beijing, but no goals at the next edition of FIFA’s showpiece tournament – under the management of Diego Maradona – and the 2011 Copa America sparked criticism. Messi gained the captain’s armband but experienced World Cup final heartbreak to Germany in 2014 before further disappointment in back-to-back Copa America competitions were followed by a shock retirement from international football. Messi was convinced to return after a national campaign and ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for silverware in 2021.

Lionel Messi pictured in 2005 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: Getty