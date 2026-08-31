Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football
In a statement, Messi wrote he had "nothing left to give" and "there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here".
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football in a statement on Instagram.
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The 39-year-old captained Argentina to the final of last month’s World Cup in New York, but he was unable to prevent his nation losing 1-0 to Spain and it proved to be the final match of his international career.
Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, scored 125 goals for his country.
In a statement on Instagram, he wrote he had "nothing left to give" and "there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here".
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Handed a senior Argentina debut at the age of 18, Messi went on to play 207 times for his country and scored 125 goals with his crowning moment arriving in 2022 when he led his team to a third World Cup triumph.
“After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi said on Instagram.
“It is a decision that hurts and still hurts deep down but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all – not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too.
“I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentinian through football.
“Time is running short, chapters come to a close and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.
“I’ve given everything I had, I have nothing left to give and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”
At the end of a lengthy social media post, Messi revealed this statement had been written two days after Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain.
In a nod to the death of his father earlier this month, Messi added: “I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before.”
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi enjoyed a roller-coaster 21-year spell with Argentina’s national team.
After he scored at the 2006 World Cup to become Argentina’s youngest player and scorer of the tournament, he inspired Olympic gold in Beijing, but no goals at the next edition of FIFA’s showpiece tournament – under the management of Diego Maradona – and the 2011 Copa America sparked criticism.
Messi gained the captain’s armband but experienced World Cup final heartbreak to Germany in 2014 before further disappointment in back-to-back Copa America competitions were followed by a shock retirement from international football.
Messi was convinced to return after a national campaign and ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for silverware in 2021.
A 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final sparked a trophy-laden spell, with Messi inspiring Finalissima success over Italy at Wembley before the fairytale moment in Qatar.
Argentina lifted the first winter World Cup, with Messi scoring twice in the final against France and seven times overall.
A second Copa America victory followed in 2024, and while Messi was denied further World Cup glory last month, he scored eight times in America to take his final tally for his country to 125 goals.
“Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years,” Messi’s statement continued.
“I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad – especially the bad).
“Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey – so beautiful, yet so difficult. Thank you to every coach, team-mate, and official I’ve shared this path with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.
“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you – alongside my teammates – moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you!
“Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Let’s go, Argentina!”