In an emotional tribute, the Argentinian football legend, 39, said he didn’t know how to “carry on” playing without his father

Lionel Messi with his father Jorge. Messi has hinted at retirement after the death of his father. Picture: instagram

By StephenRigley

Lionel Messi has admitted he is “not sure” how much longer he will play football after the death of his father.

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Messi’s father, Jorge, died at the age of 68 last week after battling with a long illness. He died at a clinic in Rosario where he had been undergoing medical treatment. Jorge had been the Argentina forward's agent since he was 14 and watched him become one of the sport's greatest ever players. The Argentina international took to social media on Wednesday to deliver an emotional post in which he cast doubt on his future in the game.

Lionel Messi and father Jorge after Argentina's 2022 World Cup win. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tributes paid to Lionel Messi's father Jorge after death aged 68 Read More: Javier Milei announces national holiday for Argentina despite World Cup defeat He wrote: “I don’t know how to carry on. I used to just play football, and now I’m really not sure if I’ll carry on doing it for much longer. “You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together?” A private funeral was held at a cemetery in the town of Perez outside Rosario on Sunday. Messi, who joined MLS side Inter Miami in 2023, captained Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup and led them to the 2026 World Cup final, losing 1-0 to Spain. He said of the final, which his father was unable to attend: “I wanted to win it so I could bring the trophy to you and show you a new one. I couldn’t, my legs had nothing left. This time I tried to push past my physical limits, but I couldn’t. I never managed to feel right.