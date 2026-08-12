Lionel Messi ‘not sure’ if he will play much longer as he pays emotional tribute after father’s death
In an emotional tribute, the Argentinian football legend, 39, said he didn’t know how to “carry on” playing without his father
Lionel Messi has admitted he is “not sure” how much longer he will play football after the death of his father.
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Messi’s father, Jorge, died at the age of 68 last week after battling with a long illness. He died at a clinic in Rosario where he had been undergoing medical treatment.
Jorge had been the Argentina forward's agent since he was 14 and watched him become one of the sport's greatest ever players.
The Argentina international took to social media on Wednesday to deliver an emotional post in which he cast doubt on his future in the game.
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He wrote: “I don’t know how to carry on. I used to just play football, and now I’m really not sure if I’ll carry on doing it for much longer.
“You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together?”
A private funeral was held at a cemetery in the town of Perez outside Rosario on Sunday.
Messi, who joined MLS side Inter Miami in 2023, captained Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup and led them to the 2026 World Cup final, losing 1-0 to Spain.
He said of the final, which his father was unable to attend: “I wanted to win it so I could bring the trophy to you and show you a new one. I couldn’t, my legs had nothing left. This time I tried to push past my physical limits, but I couldn’t. I never managed to feel right.
Messi, who joined MLS side Inter Miami in 2023, captained Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup and led them to the 2026 World Cup final, losing 1-0 to Spain.
He said of the final, which his father was unable to attend: “I wanted to win it so I could bring the trophy to you and show you a new one. I couldn’t, my legs had nothing left. This time I tried to push past my physical limits, but I couldn’t. I never managed to feel right.
“I am going to miss you a lot, but you will always be present, and especially in the education of my children, because I teach them and educate them as you did with me.
“Rest in peace and take care of us from above like you did here. Thanks for everything. I love you, dad.”
Jorge was a follower of his local team Newell’s Old Boys whom his son joined when he was seven years old.
The family moved to Spain in February 2001 after Messi was signed by Barcelona. Messi’s mother and three siblings soon moved back to Rosario whilst his father stayed behind in Barcelona.
Commenting on the post, Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo said: “A huge hug to you and your family in these tough times, Leo. Stay strong.”