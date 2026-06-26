'Heartbroken' Lionel Richie breaks silences after postponing concerts due to falling ill on stage
The 77-year-old singer has postponed of his two shows on his Sing A Song All Night Long Tour.
Lionel Richie has postponed two of his shows after becoming ill on stage during his show in Minnesota on Wednesday.
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The 77 year-old signer was performing at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul when he had to stop the show early after feeling unwell.
During the performance, he told the crowd: "Now, what I have learned about my years in the business, when you are feeling dizzy, sit your a** down."
"And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a** down," he added.
The dizziness initially forced him to perform part of the show while seated before bringing the concert to an early end.
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The performance marked the opening night of his 'Sing A Song All Night Long Tour' with Earth, Wind and Fire.
It has now been announced that the tour has been forced to cancel its next two shows.
A statement was released by the United Center in Chicago on Thursday evening, where Richie had been due to perform on Friday evening.
The statement read: "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows."
"Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans."
It has also been revealed by the venue that the singer had been advised to "rest and return to full health."
A source later told TMZ that Richie was taken to hospital by paramedics, with insiders describing it as a "precautionary measure."
He is expected to return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.