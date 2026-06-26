Lionel Richie has postponed two of his shows after becoming ill on stage during his show in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The 77 year-old signer was performing at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul when he had to stop the show early after feeling unwell.

During the performance, he told the crowd: "Now, what I have learned about my years in the business, when you are feeling dizzy, sit your a** down."

"And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a** down," he added.

The dizziness initially forced him to perform part of the show while seated before bringing the concert to an early end.

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