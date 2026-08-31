Lionel Richie is currently recovering after being hospitalised during his summer concert tour.

Richie checked himself into a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend after finishing his Saturday night concert at The Muny.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit “to have some tests run” after he fell ill during the show.

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