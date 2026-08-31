Lionel Richie hospitalised during St. Louis tour stop
The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit “to have some tests run” after he fell ill during the show
Lionel Richie is currently recovering after being hospitalised during his summer concert tour.
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Richie checked himself into a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend after finishing his Saturday night concert at The Muny.
He was admitted to the intensive care unit “to have some tests run” after he fell ill during the show.
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The cause of the star's hospitalisation is reportedly “slight dehydration”, and the singer is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
During his Saturday night show, he reportedly needed to sit down for his final song, “All Night Long.”
His team brought him a chair on stage after he appeared to be struggling, according to TMZ.
Richie's next show is listed as September 26.