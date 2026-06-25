Lionel Richie has reportedly been taken to hospital after falling ill on stage in Minnesota during the first night of his nationwide tour with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old singer stopped the show nearly an hour in after telling the audience he was feeling dizzy, before leaving the stage.

Richie was treated by paramedics backstage and was then taken to hospital as a precaution, sources told TMZ.

In one clip posted on X, the All Night Long singer could be seen performing Dancing on the Ceiling before sitting down on stage.

He then stood up and walked a short distance before sitting down again, continuing to sing.

In another video shared on Instagram, Richie addressed the crowd at Grand Casino Arena directly.

"What I have learned about my years of being in the business, when you are feeling dizzy, sit yo a** down,” he said.

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