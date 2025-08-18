A lioness rescued from Ukraine is “thriving” a year after she was welcomed to her UK home.

Three-year-old Yuna was rescued after living in a three by four-metre enclosure with a bare concrete floor.

When evacuated she could not stand because of severe concussion caused by shell shock.

Her story became the catalyst for the Big Cats in Crisis campaign, which eventually saw four more lions brought to Kent from Ukraine.

A fundraising campaign collected £500,000 to build a centre for the big cats.

A year on, Yuna is thriving. At the time of rescue, she was shell-shocked and had never felt grass beneath her paws.

In 12 months, Yuna has had many firsts: her first meal, first steps on grass, first rainfall, first enrichment toy… and her first peaceful night’s sleep without fear.

