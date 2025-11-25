Paisley Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court building on St James' Street, Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been convicted of chasing a police officer with a chainsaw and attempting to murder him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liridon Kastrati, 32, had been accused of ramming a car into a marked police vehicle and then brandishing a chainsaw at officers in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in broad daylight on May 6 2024 at about 1.30pm. He had denied a single charge of attempting to murder four police officers but, on Tuesday, was convicted of an amended charge of attempted murder in relation to one person, Pc Gary Cowan, following a trial at the High Court in Paisley. The amended charge also removed reference to the car crash. On Monday, Kastrati was acquitted of charges of breach of the peace, stealing a car and motoring offences when the prosecution withdrew those four charges. He had denied those charges. Kastrati will be sentenced on December 19 at the High Court in Paisley and Judge Gallacher told him to expect a “significant penalty”.

Giving evidence last week, Pc Cowan told the court that, after the crash, the police car’s airbag’s blew up, and a man got out of the driver’s side door of the VW, looked at the police car and “began to run away”, the court heard. He said he approached the man with the intention of arresting him, but when he was “about 10 metres” away the man returned to his vehicle and got out a chainsaw before pursuing him, shouting, “f*** the police”, the court heard. Pc Cowan said. “He was chasing after me with the chainsaw, holding the chainsaw up, running after me.” He added: “I thought if I don’t create distance, he is going to kill me.” The police officer, 35, said he believed Kastrati would “saw my arms off, chop my head off,” and that he was “terrified”. The court previously heard that Kastrati was questioned on May 6 without either a solicitor or an Albanian interpreter present, and made reference repeatedly to the collision being a “car accident” when charges were read to him. Kastrati has been remanded in custody for 18 months since the crash.