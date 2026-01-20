By Flaminia Luck

A man who tried to murder a police officer with a chainsaw in a scene a judge described as being like a "horror film" has been jailed for 10 years.

Liridon Kastrati launched a foul-mouthed outburst immediately after being sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow - banging on the dock, shouting at the judge and calling him a "f****** terrorist". The 32-year-old, from Albania, was earlier convicted of the attempted murder of Pc Gary Cowan following an incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on May 6 2024. It took place just after a car crashed into a police vehicle.

Kastrati running with the chainsaw. Picture: Crown Office

'Stuff of horror films' During sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Gallacher told Kastrati: "I have never encountered the use of a chainsaw as a weapon being wielded. "Many might have thought this was the stuff of horror films." The 10-year sentence was backdated to May 2024. Immediately after the sentence was imposed, Kastrati began banging on the dock and shouted at the judge. He shouted in Albanian before saying "you're a f****** terrorist" and "your country is a f****** terrorist" in English, then was led away by guards.

John Scullion KC had earlier made statements in mitigation. He said his client had acted "spontaneously and impulsively" following the car accident. He noted that there had been "significant deletions" from the charges which Kastrati initially faced, which included that he had driven the car at the police. The chainsaw was in his car for a "gardening job", Mr Scullion said. The defence lawyer said: "(Kastrati's) position is that because of his immigration status, following the incident he panicked and acted in an irrational manner." He said his client was remorseful and asked the judge to take account of his lack of a criminal record. 'He is going to kill me' During the earlier trial at the High Court in Paisley, Pc Cowan told the court he feared for his life when Kastrati ran after him with a chainsaw. The officer said: "He was chasing after me with the chainsaw, holding the chainsaw up, running after me. "I thought 'if I don't create distance, he is going to kill me'." The constable said Kastrati was shouting "f*** the police" as he chased him. Charges of breach of the peace, stealing a car and motoring offences were dropped.

Kastrati has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: Getty

'Bravery and professionalism' Chief Superintendent Rhona Fraser said the attack demonstrated the "dynamic and violent nature" of some of the incidents police have to face in the course of their duties. Speaking about the situation they faced with Kastrati, she said: "It was an extremely traumatic, intense incident for them. "It unfolded during the course of their duties that day, quite unexpected, and that level of violence is really not something they should have to tolerate during the course of their work." She said the officers "acted with extreme bravery and professionalism", and she also thanked a member of the public who helped. Ms Fraser said Pc Cowan is back at work.