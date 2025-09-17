Lisa Nandy calls Andy Burnham a "fantastic champion for the north" as she says she'd support him in a return to national politics.

The Culture Secretary was speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC amid speculation that the Mayor of Greater Manchester could be eyeing up a leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, who is facing criticism as several key figures in his government have resigned or been fired in recent weeks.

Mr Burnham has run for Labour leader twice before, in 2010 and 2015, and has always been open to the idea of coming back to the fore.

With Angela Rayner leaving a gap in Labour, there have been talks that Mr Burnham could be the one to take her place.

Ms Nandy told Andrew Marr: "I love Andy and whatever he decides to do, I'll support him.

"I think he's been a fantastic champion for the north and whether he wants to do that as the Mayor of Greater Manchester or as a member of Parliament, I think he's got an enormous contribution to make."