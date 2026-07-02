'It isn't healthy for our democracy': Lisa Nandy quits X alongside government department insisting Musk's platform 'favours abuse'
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, overseen by Nandy, will also leave the platform.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced she's to quit Elon Musk's social media platform X after claiming the platform 'favours abuse'.
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Ms Nandy insisted X 'isn't healthy for our democracy' as she announced she is to leave the platform, adding that the department she oversees, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will also leave the platform.
The minister had previously voiced concerns over Musk's safeguarding of users and the promotion of misinformation online.
Speaking with Lewis Goodall, Ms Nandy admitted she had taken a temporary break from the platform, explaining that leaving X "has made me a healthier person".
Taking to X on Thursday, she wrote: "I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too.
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I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too.— Lisa Nandy MP (@lisanandy) July 2, 2026
A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate.
It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it.
"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate.
"It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it."
She then posted a separate message with her Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn handles.
Ms Nand insisted that tech firms have had "more than enough time to get their house in order".
Starmer announced earlier this month that an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s would go ahead.
Previously detailing the social media plan employed by Australia, the Culture Secretary said: "The evidence from Australia, which we've been watching very closely as it unfolds, is not that it stops all young people under 16 from being on social media. It doesn't.
"And there will always be ways that young people will find to get around that.
"But it changes the presumption so that at a very young age, you know, 8, 9, 10, 11, at the moment there is a presumption that young people will be on these social media apps when they're just not ready for it emotionally and intellectually.
"They're just not ready for what they're being exposed to. And I think that that is the power of what Australia has done, and the Prime Minister will have more to say about that tomorrow."