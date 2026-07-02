The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, overseen by Nandy, will also leave the platform.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, leaves 10 Downing Street after a Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced she's to quit Elon Musk's social media platform X after claiming the platform 'favours abuse'.

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Ms Nandy insisted X 'isn't healthy for our democracy' as she announced she is to leave the platform, adding that the department she oversees, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will also leave the platform. The minister had previously voiced concerns over Musk's safeguarding of users and the promotion of misinformation online. Speaking with Lewis Goodall, Ms Nandy admitted she had taken a temporary break from the platform, explaining that leaving X "has made me a healthier person". Taking to X on Thursday, she wrote: "I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too. Read more: Starmer confirms pubs can stay open late for England's 1am World Cup clash with Mexico Read more: Rochdale grooming gang leader freed from prison - as No10 steps up efforts to have him deported

I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too.



A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate.



It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it. — Lisa Nandy MP (@lisanandy) July 2, 2026

"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. "It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it." She then posted a separate message with her Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn handles. Ms Nand insisted that tech firms have had "more than enough time to get their house in order". Starmer announced earlier this month that an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s would go ahead.