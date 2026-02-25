Tourette's campaigner John Davidson involuntarily uttered the N-word during the ceremony and the Corporation did not edit it from the pre-recorded broadcast

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has slammed the 'completely unacceptable' broadcast of a racial slur during the Baftas as she welcomed the opening of an investigation into the BBC's handling of the incident. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has slammed the 'completely unacceptable' broadcast of a racial slur during the Baftas as she welcomed the opening of an investigation into the BBC's handling of the incident.

Ms Nandy said she shared the "serious concerns raised by so many people" following the broadcast and had spoken to outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie about the matter. Picture: Getty

She added: "I welcome the launch of a full investigation by the BBC. Broadcasting a racial slur is completely unacceptable and harmful. "The BBC must ensure that this never happens again." A statement from Mr Davie on Wednesday said: “The BBC has been reviewing what happened at BAFTA on Sunday evening. "This was a serious mistake and the director-general has instructed the Executive Complaints Unit to complete a fast-tracked investigation and provide a full response to complainants.”

Davidson was attending the ceremony after a film based on his life with Tourette's was nominated for awards and criticised Bafta for sitting him near a microphone during the event. He has appeared to suggest Bafta could also have done more to prevent the disaster from ever taking place. "I remember there was a microphone just in front of me, and with hindsight I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic," the activist told Variety. He also revealed in the lengthy interview that the racial slur was not his only interruption during the ceremony.

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

“I am often triggered by what I see and/or what I hear, and this part of the condition is called echolalia. For example, when the chair of Bafta started speaking on Sunday, I shouted, “Boring.” He added: “I would appreciate reports of the event explaining that I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words on the night of the awards. “The N-word was one of these, and I completely understand its significance in history and in the modern world, but most articles are giving the impression I shouted one single slur on Sunday.” Bafta said in a statement on Monday it acknowledged the "harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all".

Sinners’ stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo did not react immediately to the involuntary tic. Picture: Getty