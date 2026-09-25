Emmerdale star Lisa Riley told LBC that she fell victim to an online scam and has warned that they “can happen to anyone".

By Georgia Bell

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has urged people to be vigilant online after falling victim to multiple scams, including a fake US visa website and a Stevie Wonder ticket fraud which cost her almost £10,000.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed she was left in a “very vulnerable position” after entering her passport, bank and personal details into a fraudulent website while applying for a US travel visa. Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on LBC, Ms Riley said the fake ESTA website looked “identical” to the official service she had used for years. The actress said she became suspicious when the expected confirmation did not arrive within an hour, before receiving a questionable email response. She said: “I gave all my details, the passport number, my mum’s maiden name, and my bank details to pay for it. Read more: Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley responds to ‘absolutely horrendous’ fake pregnancy posts Read more: Some might pay! Oasis 2027 tour tickets go on sale amid scam warning

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed she was left in a 'very vulnerable position' after sharing person details with scammers while applying for a US visa. Picture: Getty

She went on: “Now all my details are out there… I am now in a vulnerable position for all these impersonators that go with the banks.” Ms Riley, who is working with Nationwide to raise awareness of fraud, said people should not feel embarrassed about coming forward after being scammed. “People feel silly…they’ve been put in a very vulnerable position,” she said. “And I’m one of those people. Ms Riley, who describes herself as “savvy”, says scammers were even able to get here and added: “They’ve got me more than once.” She also recalled losing almost £10,000 in around 20 minutes after trying to buy VIP Stevie Wonder tickets for her late mother, Cath.