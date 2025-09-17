A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Co Antrim.

Barry Furfey, 42, died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been charged with murder and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, police said.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus earlier issued an appeal for information.

"My thoughts are with Barry's family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss," she said.

"Our inquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25."

Police received a call from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service just before 1am on Monday morning.

The force arrived to find a man with serious injuries.

Medical treatment was provided at the scene – before he was transferred onward to hospital.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org