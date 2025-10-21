All of the accusations made against Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre's book
Revelations made about former Duke of York in newly-released Nobody's Girl
Prince Andrew is facing calls to tell US authorities everything he knows about Jeffrey Epstein on the back of more damaging allegations made in Virginia Giuffre’s book.
Nobody’s Girl went on sale on Tuesday, having been written by Andrew’s accuser Ms Giuffre - who died earlier this year.
The prince gave up his Duke of York title for all intents and purposes on Friday to not distract from the work of the monarchy.
He now faces a directionless future and is under pressure to move out of the massive Royal Lodge, where it has been reported he has not paid rent since 2003.
Prince Andrew has now been asked to tell the US more details about his former friend Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 after being convicted of child sexual abuse.
He denies all of Ms Giuffre’s allegations, including that he had sex with her, that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein, or that he had ever met her.
In 2022, he settled a sexual assault case made against him by Ms Giuffre before it got to court, but said this was made without any admission of liability.
This is what is alleged in Nobody’s Girl.
She was introduced to Andrew at a party
Ms Giuffre said Andrew was “still relatively fit, with short-cropped brown hair and youthful eyes,” when she met him at a party hosted by the prince’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell.
She wrote: “He’d long been known as the playboy of the royal family. When I noticed that Epstein called the prince “Andy”, I began to call him that, too.”
Epstein, she said, took the now infamous photo of the pair together and they later went to the Tramp nightclub. These events were denied by Andrew in his car crash 2019 interview, and he also claimed the photo was highly unusual.
Andrew said Ms Giuffre was only a little older than his daughters
The book stated that at Maxwell’s invitation, Prince Andrew correctly guessed Ms Giuffre’s age, 17, and he then commented: “My daughters are just a little younger than you.”
“I guess we will have to trade her in soon,” Maxwell is said to have commented.
Andrew ‘thought that sex was his birthright’
According to Ms Giuffre, she and Andrew were part of a group who went to Tramp nightclub.
Ms Giuffre wrote: “He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely.
“On the way back, Maxwell told me, ‘When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.’”
After being at Tramp, Ms Giuffre said they returned to Maxwell’s house and that she was asked to take care of Andrew.
She said: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”
She said she ran a hot bath for Andrew and that they got into it together but that he was eager to go to bed, where he was “attentive” to her feet.
“He seemed in a rush to have intercourse,” she wrote. “Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.”
She said the next morning, she said that Maxwell told her: “You did well. The prince had fun.”
For this service, she said she was given an additional $15,000.
Andrew said in 2019 that he does not enjoy partying and that he cannot sweat, by way of denying the story.
He also said that the same night, he had taken his daughter Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking.
A second sexual encounter happened in New York
The second time that Ms Giuffre alleged that she and Andrew had sex was one month later in New York, where she and another victim Johanna Sjoberg were with Maxwell and Epstein.
Ms Giuffre recounts: “Maxwell then announced to the prince that she’d purchased him a joke gift, a puppet that looked just like him.
“She suggested we pose for a photo with it. The prince and I sat down next to each other on the couch, and Maxwell put the puppet in my lap, positioning one of its hands on one of my breasts.
“Then she put Sjoberg on the prince’s lap, and the prince put his hand on Sjoberg’s breast. The symbolism was impossible to ignore. Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings.”
She has sex with Andrew for a third time as part of an orgy
Details are more hazy of the third sexual encounter, but Ms Giuffre has said that an orgy was arranged on the 72-acre island Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands.
“Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together. The other girls all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English. Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”