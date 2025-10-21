Revelations made about former Duke of York in newly-released Nobody's Girl

The now infamous photo of Virginia Giuffre with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Prince Andrew is facing calls to tell US authorities everything he knows about Jeffrey Epstein on the back of more damaging allegations made in Virginia Giuffre’s book.

Nobody's Girl was released on October 21 in the UK. Picture: Alamy

She was introduced to Andrew at a party Ms Giuffre said Andrew was “still relatively fit, with short-cropped brown hair and youthful eyes,” when she met him at a party hosted by the prince’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell. She wrote: “He’d long been known as the playboy of the royal family. When I noticed that Epstein called the prince “Andy”, I began to call him that, too.” Epstein, she said, took the now infamous photo of the pair together and they later went to the Tramp nightclub. These events were denied by Andrew in his car crash 2019 interview, and he also claimed the photo was highly unusual. Andrew said Ms Giuffre was only a little older than his daughters The book stated that at Maxwell’s invitation, Prince Andrew correctly guessed Ms Giuffre’s age, 17, and he then commented: “My daughters are just a little younger than you.” “I guess we will have to trade her in soon,” Maxwell is said to have commented.

Andrew has now given up his Duke of York title. Picture: Getty

Andrew ‘thought that sex was his birthright’ According to Ms Giuffre, she and Andrew were part of a group who went to Tramp nightclub. Ms Giuffre wrote: “He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely. “On the way back, Maxwell told me, ‘When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.’” After being at Tramp, Ms Giuffre said they returned to Maxwell’s house and that she was asked to take care of Andrew. She said: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.” She said she ran a hot bath for Andrew and that they got into it together but that he was eager to go to bed, where he was “attentive” to her feet. “He seemed in a rush to have intercourse,” she wrote. “Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.” She said the next morning, she said that Maxwell told her: “You did well. The prince had fun.” For this service, she said she was given an additional $15,000. Andrew said in 2019 that he does not enjoy partying and that he cannot sweat, by way of denying the story. He also said that the same night, he had taken his daughter Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking.

Epstein and Maxwell are said to have introduced Virginia Giuffre to Andrew. Picture: Alamy