All the biggest websites that are not working after global outage
Amazon Web Services, Ring and Snapchat among those not working in mass internet meltdown
| Updated: 51m ago
Hundreds of websites went offline for users on Monday morning after a problem associated with Amazon Web Services.
Signal, PlayStation Network, Snapchat, Hinge, and PayPal are among the biggest names that are not working, according to monitoring service Down Detector.
The problems began at around 8am.
Amazon said there have been “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”, with another update later this morning.
Here are some of the biggest names that are not working, according to Down Detector and Is It Down Right Now.
The biggest name sites that are not working
- Windows Live Hotmail
- Amazon Alexa
- Goodreads,
- Comcast
- PayPal
- Amazon Web Services
- Ring
- Snapchat
- Lloyds Bank
- Roblox
- Halifax
- Amazon.com
- Life360
- Zoom
- My Fitness Pal
- Xero
- Signal
- HMRC
- Blink Security
- Canva
- Fortnite
- Slack
- Epic Games
- Smartsheet
- Wordle
- Vodafone
- Tidal
- Duolingo
- IMDB
- Prime Video
- Atlassian
- Peloton
- Sky
- Playstation Network
- Hinge
- Strava
- National Rail