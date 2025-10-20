Hundreds of websites went offline for users on Monday morning after a problem associated with Amazon Web Services.

Signal, PlayStation Network, Snapchat, Hinge, and PayPal are among the biggest names that are not working, according to monitoring service Down Detector.

The problems began at around 8am.

Amazon said there have been “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services”, with another update later this morning.

Here are some of the biggest names that are not working, according to Down Detector and Is It Down Right Now.

The biggest name sites that are not working