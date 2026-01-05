Sir Gareth Southgate heads a list of names being considered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Gareth has been out of management since 2024. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Gareth Southgate has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next Manchester United manager after Ruben Amorim was sacked.

Sir Gareth was knighted last June. Picture: Alamy

What is Sir Gareth Southgate doing now? Two days after England lost to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, Sir Gareth stepped down as manager. "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said. “But it's time for change, and for a new chapter.” His “new chapter” has, however, been out of the public eye and seen him work as Goodwill Ambassador for the Prince's Trust. Sir Gareth is also known to be writing a book and has business interests outside of football, but although aware that few positions could top a World Cup semi-final, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the dugout. “You can’t say never to anything because 15 years ago I left Middlesbrough and I wasn’t certain I would manage then,” he said last year. Who could be the next Manchester United manager? All odds were taken from Oddscheker at 4.30pm on Monday, January 5.

Fletcher played for Manchester United for years and years. Picture: Alamy

Darren Fletcher (5/1) The interim manager was a midfielder for years under his fellow Scot Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and went onto play for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City. The 41-year-old has been in charge of United’s under-18 side for the past year.

As a player, Xavi was part of a Barca team that beat United in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals. Picture: Alamy

Xavi (12/1) Xavi Hernandez, who played for Barcelona and Spain under his first name, is out of work, having been sacked as manager by his old club in April 2024. The 45-year-old is known for an attacking style and for developing young players.

Maresca moved to Chelsea after managing Leicester City. Picture: Alamy

Enzo Maresca (11/4) The Italian is an option, having last week left Chelsea - who he steered to World Club Cup glory last summer in the US. The 45-year-old had admitted to speaking to Manchester City about potentially taking over as manager in the future. Gareth Southgate (7/1) Sir Gareth is also a free agent and has been out of work since leaving England in 2024. While he could return to the game, the Mirror has reported he has “serious reservations” about taking over at Manchester United.

Oliver Glasner managed Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory. Picture: Alamy

Oliver Glasner (6/4) A favourite for the role is Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who led the Eagles to their first ever trophy, in winning last season’s FA Cup. The Austrian has set up a tough side on a limited budget and made stars of Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Andoni Iraola is highly rated. Picture: Alamy

Andoni Iraola (16/1) The Bournemouth manager has great credentials having guided the Cherries to a top ten finish last season. While their 2025-26 campaign has had its ups and downs, United would do well to lure the Spaniard to the north west.

Marco Silva has been at Fulham since 2021. Picture: Alamy

Marco Silva (20/1) An outside bet is Fulham’s Marco Silva, who has settled at the West London club, having had spells in charge of Hull, Watford and Everton. The Portuguese led Fulham to 54 points last season, which was their highest ever total.

Solskjaer managed United from 2018 to 2021. Picture: Alamy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (22/1) Solskjaer was in charge of United from 2018 to 2021 but has been out of the dugout since, save for a brief spell at Besiktas last year. The Norwegian led the club where he played as a striker in the 1990s and 2000s to second in 2020-21, but was sacked later that year after a poor run.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna . Picture: Alamy

Kieran McKenna (14/1) The Ipswich manager has only managed his current club but worked as a coach of Manchester United from 2016 to 2021. Having led the Tractor Boys to the Premier League in 2024-25, he has since readjusted to life in the Championship after an instant relegation.

Laurent Blanc finished his playing career at Manchester United. Picture: Alamy