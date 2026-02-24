Every Commonwealth country that has called on Andrew to be removed from Succession
Australia and New Zealand call for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be off list of those in line to throne
Australia and New Zealand are leading the way in calling on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be cut out of the Order of Succession, but will need other countries to follow to force his removal.
Canada and a host of Caribbean countries, which all call King Charles the head of state, are required to call on the United Kingdom for the removal for the former Duke to be stripped.
Andrew is eighth in line to the throne and pressure is growing for him to be cut out of the line following his arrest last week, on his 66th birthday.
He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his ties to sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, an association that has seen him stripped of all royal titles.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, including claims by the late Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her three times.
New Zealand has now joined Australia in calling for Andrew’s removal from the Order of Succession. But many more Commonwealth countries will need to follow for it to stick.
Countries to have called for Andrew to be removed
Australia
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has written to Sir Keir Starmer to tell him he would back plans to remove the former prince from the line of succession.
"In light of recent events concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, I am writing to confirm that my government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession,” he wrote.
New Zealand
New Zealand's prime minister, Christopher Luxon, said on Tuesday the Commonwealth nation would support a push to axe Andrew's route to the throne.
In a statement, Mr Luxon's spokesperson said: "If the UK Government proposes to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the order of succession, New Zealand would support it."
Countries that have not (yet) called for Andrew to be removed
- Antigua and Barbuda,
- The Bahamas,
- Belize,
- Canada,
- Grenada,
- Jamaica,
- Papua New Guinea,
- Saint Kitts and Nevis,
- Saint Lucia,
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,
- Solomon Islands,
- Tuvalu,
- United Kingdom
LBC has contacted the Cabinet Office for a response.