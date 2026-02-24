Australia and New Zealand are leading the way in calling on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be cut out of the Order of Succession, but will need other countries to follow to force his removal.

Canada and a host of Caribbean countries, which all call King Charles the head of state, are required to call on the United Kingdom for the removal for the former Duke to be stripped.

Andrew is eighth in line to the throne and pressure is growing for him to be cut out of the line following his arrest last week, on his 66th birthday.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his ties to sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, an association that has seen him stripped of all royal titles.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, including claims by the late Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her three times.

New Zealand has now joined Australia in calling for Andrew’s removal from the Order of Succession. But many more Commonwealth countries will need to follow for it to stick.

Countries to have called for Andrew to be removed

Australia