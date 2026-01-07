Only a handful of characters have departed Springfield since the cartoon's first episode in 1989.

Duffman has departed Springfield after some memorable moments. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

“Duffman can never die, only the actors who play him,” The Simpsons character once claimed, yet the Duff Beer company mascot will not be seen in Springfield again.

The long-running cartoon’s makers confirmed this week that Duffman, who was first seen in 1997, will not feature in any more episodes. While only ever a minor character, Duffman always made his presence felt, usually bellowing his catchphrase “Oh yeah,” and dancing to the song of the same name by Yello. Actor Hank Azaria, who plays the character, said in 2020: “I have to save Duffman for the end and I actually dread it. Like, ‘Oh no, I got a lot of Duffman to do today.'” A second Simpsons film has recently been confirmed, but the show is now without some of its longest-serving actors, with Milhouse’s voice Pamela Hayden, having retired in 2024. Marcia Wallace, who played Edna Krabappel, died in 2013. Here are all the beloved characters who have left Springfield since the show first aired in 1989. Every character to have left The Simpsons

Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure in an early Simpsons group. Picture: Alamy

Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure Desperate and incompetent lawyer Lionel Hutz and washed up movie star Troy McClure were both voiced by Phil Hartman, who was tragically murdered in 1998. Instead of recasting, both characters were retired from the show.

Hari Kondabolu (with Whoopi Goldberg) called out Apu in a documentary. Picture: Alamy

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon While he does still appear in the back of shot as an extra, Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu has not spoken a line since 2017 and does not appear to have a future on the show. Once a staple character, Apu has been quietly pushed into the background after being criticised by Indian-American comedian Hari Kondabolu for promoting unhelpful stereotypes.

Bleeding Gums Murphy was a hero to Lisa. Picture: Alamy

Bleeding Gums Murphy An early character to have been intentionally killed off in the narrative, Bleeding Gums helps reignite Lisa Simpson’s love of saxophone in an early episode. He later appears in a hospital bed in the season six episode Round Springfield, when Lisa raises money to give him an appropriate send off after his death.

Frank Grimes Perhaps the most memorable of one-episode characters, Grimes appeared in the 1998 episode Homer’s Enemy, becoming enraged at the protagonist’s ability to drift through life unchallenged. When Homer’s incompetence sends him spiraling into a mad rage, Grimes electrocutes himself, and suffers the final indignity of his rival falling asleep at his funeral.

Mona Simpson Homer’s mother made fleeting appearances as she was often on the run from the law, but was still loved by her family. Mona made her final appearance in the 19th season in 2008.

Amber SImpson A fleeting character, Amber was introduced in Viva Ned Flanders as a wife that Homer marries while drunk in Vegas. She is thought to have died from an overdose and her funeral was seen in series 18.

Larry Dalrymple Larry was an ever present, and often unspeaking drunk who propped up the bar in Moe’s tavern. He only spoke in three episodes and died in the 2024 episode Cremains of the Day.

Alice Glick While she was often confused and out of touch with reality, in her old age, it took until season 47, in November 2025, for Alice to meet her end. Not a major character, Alice is best remembered for paying Bart a tuppence for completing demeaning and hard laborious tasks.

Maude Flanders in a flashback. Picture: Alamy

Maude Flanders The wife of Ned Flanders, Maude was for years the highest profile character to have been killed off, when she met her end in season 11. Maude was voiced by Maggie Roswell who also played her friend Helen Lovejoy and other Springfield wives Luann Van Houten and Martha Quimby.

Edna Krabappel in The Simpsons. Picture: Alamy

Edna Krabappel Bart’s elementary school teacher was a major character lost after she departed the show when the voice actress Marcia Wallace died in 2013. Her last episode was The Man Who Grew Too Much in 2014, which was the last one Wallace recorded for the character.

Homer while in Duffman costume. Picture: Alamy