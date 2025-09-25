Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to use his party’s conference to get his Labour leadership back on track after a summer of incidents that have led to departures and a reshuffle.

Here is a list of those who have left the party or no longer serve as a minister under Sir Keir’s tenure.

Labour is also currently holding an election for its deputy leader after Angela Rayner stood down following her admission that she did not pay enough stamp duty, thus breaching the ministerial code.

Labour MPs who have left as ministers in Sir Keir Starmer’s government

This list does not include those who have changed ministerial roles, but rather returned to the backbenches, as of September 25, 2025.

Angela Rayner

Replaced by David Lammy as deputy prime minister after breaching the ministerial code, underpaying stamp duty on her seaside flat,

Rushanara Ali

Resigned as homeless minister after her tenants were evicted only to find the same flat, owned by the Bethnal Green and Stepney MP, back on the market with an increased rent,

Vicky Foxcroft

Resigned as whip in protest at Labour’s welfare cuts,

Anneliese Dodds

Quit as international development minister after Sir Keir halved her department’s spending,

Andrew Gwynne

Sacked as a health minister and now an independent MP after texting a group that he hoped a pensioner, who would not vote Labour, would die,

Tulip Siddiq

Departed as anti-corruption minister in January after ties to Bangladeshi government were said to be hurting Labour,

Louise Haigh

Left as transport secretary after breaching the ministerial code for wrongly reporting a stolen phone to the police,

Lucy Powell

Dismissed as leader of the House of Commons in September.