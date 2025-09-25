Every Labour MP and minister to have left since Sir Keir Starmer won power
The ministers who have left the government and the three MPs who have had the whip withdrawn and not returned
Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to use his party’s conference to get his Labour leadership back on track after a summer of incidents that have led to departures and a reshuffle.
Listen to this article
The prime minister will be the keynote speaker at October’s conference and will be keen to silence criticism after it was reported that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is gathering support to challenge him as party leader.
Read also: Jeremy Corbyn relaunches Your Party membership portal after feud, admitting 'we haven’t covered ourselves in glory'
Read also: When is the Autumn Budget 2025 and what could be in it?
Labour is also currently holding an election for its deputy leader after Angela Rayner stood down following her admission that she did not pay enough stamp duty, thus breaching the ministerial code.
Here is a list of those who have left the party or no longer serve as a minister under Sir Keir’s tenure.
Labour MPs who have left as ministers in Sir Keir Starmer’s government
This list does not include those who have changed ministerial roles, but rather returned to the backbenches, as of September 25, 2025.
Angela Rayner
Replaced by David Lammy as deputy prime minister after breaching the ministerial code, underpaying stamp duty on her seaside flat,
Rushanara Ali
Resigned as homeless minister after her tenants were evicted only to find the same flat, owned by the Bethnal Green and Stepney MP, back on the market with an increased rent,
Vicky Foxcroft
Resigned as whip in protest at Labour’s welfare cuts,
Anneliese Dodds
Quit as international development minister after Sir Keir halved her department’s spending,
Andrew Gwynne
Sacked as a health minister and now an independent MP after texting a group that he hoped a pensioner, who would not vote Labour, would die,
Tulip Siddiq
Departed as anti-corruption minister in January after ties to Bangladeshi government were said to be hurting Labour,
Louise Haigh
Left as transport secretary after breaching the ministerial code for wrongly reporting a stolen phone to the police,
Lucy Powell
Dismissed as leader of the House of Commons in September.
Labour junior ministers who have left
- Lady Poppy Gustafsson: Life peer who left as minister of state for investment,
- Jim McMahon: Departed as a minister for local government,
- Daniel Zeichner: Left his role as minister for food security,
- Justin Madders: The employment minister left in September,
- Catherine West: Departed as Parliamentary under secretary for Indo-Pacific,
- Maria Eagle: Left as a defence minister,
- Abena Oppong-Asare: The Erith MP took a non ministerial role after leaving her post in the cabinet office,
- The Lord Ponsonby of Shulbrede: The peer left his role in the ministry of justice,
- The Lord Khan of Burnley: Another peer who left his role as a faith minister,
- Catherine McKinnell: The schools minister departed in the September reshuffle.
MPs who have left Labour or had the whip removed
These are the MPs who have had the whip removed and not subsequently restored.
- Zarah Sultana: Coventry South MP rebelled against the government voting through the two-child benefit limit and had the whip removed. She has since formed Your Party,
- Apsana Begum: Independent since having the whip withdrawn at the same time,
- John McDonnell: Like Ms Begum, the whip has still not been restored - despite it having been withdrawn in 2024 “for six months”.